Mt. Hebron Park in Rogers named Outdoor Facility of the Year by statewide association

ROGERS — Rogers newest park has received a statewide award during its first year of operation.

The Arkansas Recreation and Parks Association named Mount Hebron Park its Outdoor Facility of the Year for outdoor parks that cost more than $500,000 to build, according to a post on the city of Rogers Facebook page.

The association’s Board of Directors hosted its winter retreat at the park Dec. 7, the Facebook post says. Board members toured the park and ate lunch in Mount Hebron Assembly Hall.

The 76-acre park cost about $25 million to build and is the first completed park project funded by the bond the city passed in 2018. It includes sports courts and fields and a 25,000-square-foot playground with handicap-accessible features. It opened to the public in April, and a grand opening ceremony was held in August.

The recycled rubber flooring at the play area is a nice touch that provides safety, said Angie Carter, a Northwest Arkansas native who has watched the area grow over the years. She said the new park is a good addition to the area, especially because of the accessibility of the different sections of the park.

Carter said her family has particularly enjoyed the turf soccer fields. Her husband and sons play pickup soccer games every Saturday morning, so the dependability of another turf field has been great, Carter said.

Carter’s son, Benjamin Carter agreed that the best thing about the park’s fields is that they are never muddy so you can play on any day.

Mount Hebron has been a great, fun addition to the community because “it has stuff you don’t usually get to do at other parks,” Benjamin Carter said.

Shelby Vanderpool, a Rogers resident, said there is a noticeably wide age range of park users when she goes to the park, which she attributes to the variety of features. Vanderpool said her nephew, who lives out of town, enjoys going to the park because it has more activities than his local park.

The park’s design relied heavily on community input, Rogers Parks and Recreation Department Assistant Director Andrea VonBrinton previously said. There was a notable need for more recreational sports amenities.

