Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports

Mexican singer Peso Pluma is YouTube's most-viewed artist of the year in the United States. The 24-year-old from Jalisco, Mexico, amassed more than 8.5 billion YouTube views globally this year. "I feel humble and grateful that my music has made it to the top spot on YouTube. A huge thank you to my musicians and team, my fans, everyone at YouTube and all the people who have made this project possible," Peso Pluma told the Hollywood Reporter. His breakthrough song, "Ella Baila Sola" with Eslabon Armado, ranked third on YouTube's Top 10 Songs list in the U.S., while "La Bebe (Remix)" with Yng Lvcas took the fourth spot. YouTube also released its list of trending topics that defined 2023. Among them was Peso Pluma at No. 8. "In 2023, Peso Pluma soared on YouTube, leaving an indelible mark with content that resonated and inspired a generation," A.J. Ramos, YouTube's head of artist partnerships, and Latin music and culture, told the Hollywood Reporter. "A featherweight in name but a heavyweight in impact, Peso Pluma's journey on YouTube became a testament to the transformative power of authentic storytelling and creative expression."

Hayley Erbert's surgery to replace part of her skull was a success, her husband Derek Hough said. "With immense relief, gratitude and overwhelming joy I'd like to share that Hayley's cranioplasty surgery has been successfully completed as planned," the "Dancing with the Stars" judge said in a Thursday Instagram post, which included a photo of him bending down to stare at Erbert from the rail of her hospital bed. Erbert, who had suffered a brain bleed weeks prior, was not shown in the picture. Hough went on to thank the medical team and Dr. Mai, the physician who performed this week's surgery, as well as an operation earlier this month to address the 29-year-old's brain bleed. After a Dec. 5 performance near Washington, D.C., the professional dancer was rushed to a hospital where she was diagnosed with a cranial hematoma from a burst blood vessel, Hough had said. She underwent emergency surgery to stop the bleeding. Hough has said a follow-up surgery was required to install a skull implant to "restore the skull to its natural shape and protect the brain from injury." Since the initial surgery, Erbert was missing a piece of her skull and had been wearing a helmet. Hough has not commented on a possible cause of the burst brain vessel.