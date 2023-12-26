NBA Best Bets and Bold Predictions: Grizzlies vs. Pelicans

View the original article to see embedded media.

Ja Morant's long-awaited return powered the Memphis Grizzlies to a road win over the New Orleans Pelicans one week ago and now Memphis is back in New Orleans riding a season-long, three-game winning streak.

The Grizzlies stumbled to a 6–19 record with Morant suspended for the first 25 games of the year, but they're undefeated since he came back, including a 125–119 win over the Hawks on Saturday. Strangely enough, Memphis has gone 7–8 on the road this season and just 2–11 at home. The Pelicans have been solid at home, posting a 9–6 record on the year, though they've dropped their last two at Smoothie King Center: a 106–104 loss to the Rockets on Saturday and the 115–113 defeat thanks to Morant's buzzer-beater last week.

There's a chance Grizzlies guard Marcus Smart (foot), who hasn't played since Nov. 14, makes his return Tuesday night, though guards Derrick Rose (hamstring) and Luke Kennard (knee) are both out. Pelicans center Cody Zeller (ankle) is questionable and forward Larry Nance Jr. (ribs) is doubtful.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. New Orleans Pelicans Odds

Spread: Grizzlies +4.5 (-105) | Pelicans -4.5 (-118)

Moneyline: MEM (+150) | NO (-200)

Total: 229.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Game Info: Tuesday, Dec. 26 | 8 p.m. ET

Best Bet: Grizzlies +4.5 (-105)

Bold Prediction: Ja Morant Records a Double-Double

Morant's return has elevated the rest of the team, evidenced by Desmond Bane's back-to-back 30-plus-point games and Jaren Jackson Jr. scoring 20-plus in all three with his point guard back in charge. For his part, Morant led the team with 34 in his return and had 30 points and 11 dimes over the weekend in Atlanta. He's also had at least eight assists in each game, which has helped the lowest-scoring team in the NBA (107 points per game) score at least 115 in all three contests.

New Orleans had won four in a row until it ran into Memphis. Zion Williamson finished with just 13 points in the game, though Brandon Ingram matched Morant's 34 points and Jonas Valanciunas assembled a double-double. Williamson had 28 against Houston but poor shooting from the three-point and free-throw line doomed the Pelicans in another tight loss.

Memphis is 3–0 against the spread with Morant and has two outright wins as an underdog. The Grizzlies were 2–15 straight up as an underdog without their All-Star point guard. New Orleans has been one of the better teams to bet on in the NBA all year long with a 17–12–1 mark against the spread. However, as a favorite the Pelicans are a more pedestrian 8–8. Go with Memphis to, at the very least, keep things close in New Orleans after last week's result.

