New covid vaccine atcenter of debate

MIAMI -- There's no big rush to get the new covid-19 vaccine, according to health experts. Many patients are hesitant to get the shot for a variety of reasons, including vaccine fatigue, fear of side effects and the feeling that covid is over.

But there's a new variant spreading, and public health agencies and many doctors say the new vaccine, which rolled out in November, can help keep people healthy during this holiday stretch of traveling and gathering. Pharmacies and the drug companies are aggressively pushing the new vaccines in ads and texts.

The Food and Drug Administration approved the new shots for people 12 and older and granted emergency use authorization for children as young as 6 months. The agency expects that the new vaccines will be updated annually like flu shots.

CDC Director Dr. Mandy Cohen recommended the shots for everyone 6 months and older to better protect against circulating variants in the country, following the advice of an independent advisory committee.

Joseph Ladapo, the Florida surgeon general who has clashed with federal health officials on masks, vaccines and the state's covid-19 policies, says the federal government "failed to provide sufficient data to support the safety and efficacy of the covid-19 vaccine." He recommends that people under 65 not get the new vaccines and that those 65 and older speak with their doctor.

The FDA, CDC and scores of public health experts say the vaccines are safe, having undergone rigorous testing and monitoring throughout the pandemic -- and the benefits far outweigh their risks.

If you decide to get vaccinated, how many shots you need will depend on your age and the timing of your previous dosages.

Does it work against dominant strains?

The new covid vaccines were formulated to target omicron variant XBB.1.5, which was the dominant strain in the U.S. earlier this year, in preparation for the 2023-24 fall and winter season.

Federal health officials say the updated shots will provide good protection against the circulating variants in the country. The current dominant strain in the country is HV.1, which is a descendant of the omicron variant, CDC data show. Health officials are also closely monitoring JN.1, which is the fastest-growing covid-19 variant in the country, with the variant estimated to make up between 15% and 29% of covid-19 infections, USA Today reports.

The latest covid vaccines and treatments are expected to work against the circulating variants.

Covid-19 vaccines are available at retail pharmacies across the country, including Publix, CVS, Walgreens, Walmart, Winn-Dixie, Fresco y Mas. You can schedule an appointment online or walk in.

Some stores might offer you a deal for getting vaccinated, too. CVS, for example, is offering a $5 off $20 coupon for anyone who gets immunized, including against covid, flu and RSV, at its stores.

Unlike other covid vaccines and boosters, the federal government is not paying for the shots, although most insurance companies are expected to cover the vaccine cost. Keep in mind that some insurance companies might require you to get vaccinated at an in-network provider.

For people who don't have health insurance, or whose health plans don't cover the costs, free boosters will be available through community health centers, state health departments and pharmacies participating in the CDC's Bridge Access Program. The program will give free covid-19 vaccines to adults without insurance or whose insurance won't cover all of the vaccine cost through 2024. Children eligible for the Vaccines for Children program can also get the vaccine from enrolled providers.