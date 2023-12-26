100 years ago

Dec. 26, 1923

State, county, and municipal taxes cost the citizens of Arkansas during the year 1922 an average of $13.91 for each person in the state, according to an announcement by the Department of Commerce on the state and local taxes and public indebtedness for the year. The specified revenues for the state includes (1) general property taxes; (2) special taxes; (3) poll taxes; (4) licenses and permits; and (5) special assessments. The total revenues collected from these sources for the state and for all subdivisions of the state having power to incur debt collect revenue and assess and levy taxes amounted to $24,884,079, which was an average of $13.91 for each person in the state.

50 years ago

Dec. 26, 1973

United States Senator John L. McClellan said Monday that he wouldn't support an increase in the federal gasoline tax as a means to conserve fuel, because he saw no way to administer such a tax increase without creating substantial inequity. However, McClellan said he would support an excess profits tax on petroleum.

25 years ago

Dec. 26, 1998

The mission at 615 N. Magnolia St. served Christmas dinner Friday to more than 100 people, most of them homeless. It was a repeat performance of Thursday night, which saw about the same number of people served dinner and given Christmas presents donated by Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield and Immanuel West Baptist Church in Little Rock.

10 years ago

Dec. 26, 2013

TRUMANN -- Vehicles sped away with the loads bound for homes and apartments in the Poinsett County town. Other drivers entered the lot, parked with engines idling and waited for more boxes of food. To visitors, the frenetic pace looked chaotic. But to those involved, it was a choreographed routine that the volunteers of the town's annual Christmas dinner have grown accustomed to. It's the 16th year that volunteers in Trumann have provided the holiday meals to the elderly, those who are alone, those who cannot afford to prepare their own food and anyone else who wants a Christmas feast.