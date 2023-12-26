OTHERS SAY: Secretary Blinken gets it exactly right

In this space we do the talking about what the Daily News deems important and worthy. But today we are giving a good chunk of our space to Secretary of State Tony Blinken:

"We've talked about Israel and Gaza," he said. "We believe that, as we've said from the outset, Israel has not only a right but an obligation to defend itself and to try to make sure that Oct. 7 never happens again. Any other country in the world faced with what Israel suffered on Oct. 7 would do the same thing.

"And what is striking to me is that even as, again, we hear many countries urging the end to this conflict, which we would all like to see, I hear virtually no one saying--demanding of Hamas that it stop hiding behind civilians, that it lay down its arms, that it surrender. This is over tomorrow if Hamas does that.

"And again, I come back to this basic proposition. There seems to be silence on what Hamas could do, should do, must do if we want to end the suffering of innocent men, women, and children. It would be, I think, good if the world could unite around that proposition as well."

Well said, Mr. Secretary.