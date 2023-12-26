Putin foe found at prison in far north

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was found in a penal colony in Russia's far north, his team said Monday, after a span of nearly three weeks when the imprisoned dissident politician's whereabouts were not known to his aides, lawyers and family.

"His lawyer visited him today. Alexei is doing well," Navalny's spokesperson, Kira Yarmysh, said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Yarmysh added that Navalny is being kept at a prison in the town of Kharp, in the Yamalo-Nenetsk region more than 1,000 miles northeast of Moscow, a region notorious for severe winters and the site of some of the harshest camps of the Soviet gulag system.

"It is almost impossible to get to this colony; it is almost impossible to even send letters there," Navalny's ally Leonid Volkov said. "This is the highest possible level of isolation from the world -- which is the whole purpose of this endeavor."

Navalny's team had no contact with the politician since early December. He was supposed to appear at several court hearings, but they were delayed, with authorities first citing technical difficulties organizing a video link for Navalny. Eventually, his aides were told Navalny had been transferred from the colony in the Vladimir region, which is just over 100 miles east of Moscow.





Navalny, a prominent Kremlin critic who mounted the most significant political challenge to President Vladimir Putin in the past decade, was arrested in early 2021 immediately upon his return to Russia from Germany, where he was being treated after being poisoned with a nerve agent. He has been held behind bars ever since, with authorities launching a slew of criminal cases against him, all of which Navalny has rejected as politically motivated. According to Yarmysh, Navalny is a defendant in 14 criminal cases and faces up to 35 years in prison.

In August, a Russian court handed Navalny a 19-year sentence on charges of "extremism" for organizing a political movement opposing the Kremlin and ordered him to be transferred to a "special regime" colony. Such facilities are notorious for their severe conditions and harsh treatment of prisoners.

Transfers within Russia's penal system are secretive and potentially dangerous for inmates, who disappear for weeks on end without oversight from lawyers or family members.

Navalny's team said it had to send more than 600 requests to various detention centers to find any information about the politician's whereabouts. His transfer and disappearance came as Putin launched his campaign for a fifth presidential term with elections about four months away.

"From the very beginning, it was clear that the authorities wanted to isolate Alexei, especially before the elections," Ivan Zhdanov, the head of Navalny's Anti-Corruption foundation, which investigated numerous Russian officials, said in a statement. "His location was kept secret and they put a complete ban on releasing any information about him."

"Alexei's situation is a clear example of how the system treats political prisoners, trying to isolate and suppress them," Zhdanov added.

The opposition politician's team recently launched a campaign to persuade Russians to vote for anyone but Putin in the upcoming elections as means of resistance against his rule and the war in Ukraine.

CHRISTMAS IN UKRAINE

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday hailed the shooting down of two Russian fighter jets on Christmas Eve and said "this Christmas sets the right mood for the entire year ahead."

In a Christmas message marking the first time the country has officially observed the holiday Dec. 25 rather than Jan. 7, Zelenskyy also referred to Ukraine's claim to have destroyed a further three Russian fighter planes on Friday.

"The stronger our air defense, the fewer Russian devils will be in our skies and on our land," Zelenskyy said, praising Ukraine's "capabilities in negotiations with partners, capabilities in bolstering our sky shield, capabilities in defending our homeland from Russian terrorists."

His upbeat assessment comes amid growing concern about battlefield disappointments and about the future of Western aid for Ukraine's war effort. Despite high hopes for a summer counteroffensive, the front line has barely moved and political disputes in allied countries leave billions of dollars of aid in doubt.

On Monday, Russia claimed a battlefield advance. Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said Moscow's forces had taken control of Marinka, a now-deserted strategic town about 12 miles west of Donetsk, the largest city in Russian-held territory.

"This allows us today to more effectively protect Donetsk from attacks," Shoigu said at a meeting with Putin. Ukrainian officials didn't comment on the possible seizure of the town.

Ukraine said that along with the two Russian planes that were shot down during the night, its air-defense forces intercepted 28 Russian drones. The air force said 31 drones were launched in all, but no details were given about what the three that weren't intercepted may have struck.

A summary from the Ukrainian presidential office said one civilian was killed and at least four wounded in Russian attacks over the previous 24 hours.

The death occurred in the town of Chornobaivka in the Kherson region, which is under Ukrainian control and experiences frequent attacks.

Zelenskyy signed legislation in July to move the date for the Christmas public holiday. Ukraine is predominantly Orthodox Christian, but the faith is divided between two churches, one of which has a long affiliation with the Russian Orthodox Church.

The Orthodox Church of Ukraine, which didn't recognize the authority of the Russian church and had been regarded as schismatic, was granted full recognition in 2019 by the Ecumenical Patriarch of Constantinople, Orthodoxy's top authority.

The Ukrainian Orthodox Church, which was a branch of the Russian church, announced in 2022 after the start of the Russia-Ukraine war that it was breaking ties with Moscow and considered itself autonomous. However, its parishes continue to follow the same liturgical calendar as the Russian church and will observe Christmas on Jan. 7.

Many Ukrainians embraced the change with enthusiasm, viewing it as a positive step that will further strengthen their cultural separation from Russia.

"It's historical justice," said Yevhen Konyk, a 44-year-old serviceman who, along with his family, participated in traditional celebrations at the open-air museum in Kyiv.

"We need to move forward not only with the world but also with the traditions of our country and overcome the imperial remnants we had."

Konyk, who serves in Kyiv, said he is hopeful of victory next year but noted the dire situation on the front line.

"This year, everyone expected major achievements on the front, but it turned out that the predictions were too optimistic. The enemy was also preparing," he said.

Oksana Poviakel, the director of the Pyrohiv Museum of Folk Architecture and Life of Ukraine, where the Christmas celebrations took place, said celebrating on Dec. 25 is "another important factor of self-identification."

"We are separating ourselves from the neighbor who is currently trying to destroy our state, who is killing our people, destroying our homes and burning our land," she said.

Information for this article was contributed by Mary Ilyushina of The Washington Post and Alex Babenko of The Associated Press.