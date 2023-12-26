Sloppy Eagles hold on vs. Giants

PHILADELPHIA -- Yes, of course, Jalen Hurts and Coach Nick Sirianni heard the booming chants that echoed throughout Lincoln Financial Field from Eagles fans fed up with the pass-heavy offense that stalled in the second half.

"Run the ball! Run the ball!"

"I think I'd hear that too even if I had a double headset on," Sirianni cracked.

No, of course, Hurts, Sirianni and offensive coordinator Brian Johnson weren't going to surrender to the whims of fickle fans and their play-calling proposal from way up in the cheap seats.

So they say.

The Eagles eventually listened, and fans went wild when Kenneth Gainwell ripped off a 22-yard run and D'Andre Swift scored on a 5-yard run. Hurts scored on the "tush push" that gave him the NFL record for most rushing touchdowns by a quarterback in a season while he threw for 301 yards and a touchdown to lead the Philadelphia Eagles past the New York Giants 33-25 on Monday night.

They even kept the fans happy -- even if the Eagles weren't too pleased with the home crowd.

"They're supposed to get loud for the defense," Hurts said.

The Eagles (11-4) snapped a three-game losing streak that put Philly fans on edge.

But the path to a second straight division title is clear. The Eagles need to beat Arizona next week and defeat the Giants again in the season finale to finish atop the NFC East.

Adoree' Jackson gave the Giants (5-10) a late spark when he returned an interception 76 yards for a score and Saquon Barkley converted a 2-point conversion that made it 20-18 late in the third quarter.

It was still a largely sloppy effort, the kind that cost the Eagles of late against the more elite teams in the NFL.

"I'd love to say we're close," Hurts said. "I think it's trending in the right direction."

Swift's touchdown made it 27-18 and it came in handy when New York quarterback Tyrod Taylor -- who replaced Tommy DeVito to open the second half -- connected with Darius Slayton for a 69-yard score late in the fourth that made it 30-25.

With the Giants driving and at the Eagles 26, Taylor was picked off in the end zone by Kelee Ringo on the final play of the game.

"On those last-second plays, you are just trying to get a guy to get him one-on-one and a chance to make a play," Taylor said. "Their guys were kind of restricting our guys physically without saying too much, from making those plays."

Hurts eventually took care of business in a season where he failed to take care of the ball -- his 18 turnovers are among the worst in the NFL.

Hurts had another misstep late in the first half when he ran for a few more yards rather than go out of bounds as the clock ticked down. Instead of having time for one more chance at the end zone, Jake Elliott kicked a 21-yarder as time expired for a 20-3 halftime lead.

The Eagles had not scored more than 19 points in any of their past three games. And it was their highest first-half point total of the season.

Hurts scored his 15th rushing touchdown of the season on a 1-yard "tush push" early in the first quarter that gave him the most for a QB in a season in NFL history. Cam Newton held the record at 14 in 2011.

Hurts threw a 36-yard touchdown pass to DeVonta Smith for a 17-3 lead that gave him 35 total touchdowns this season, tying the team's season record. Randall Cunningham accounted for 35 in 1990 and Hurts matched him last season. The Eagles got an early sign that their fortunes were changing at the end of a miserable month. Hurts had a disastrous snap sail over his head that forced him to sprint about 6 yards and chase the football. Hurts recovered, ran to his left and threw across his body to hit tight end Grant Calcaterra for a first down. The Eagles had an apparent touchdown reversed on replay later in the drive, but settled for Elliott's 28-yarder and a 10-3 lead.

The Eagles had another turnover when Boston Scott fumbled the second-half kickoff. Barkley scored on a 7-yard run afterward that cut it to 20-10.

NY Giants30157--25

Philadelphia713013--33

First Quarter

Phi--Hurts 1 run (Elliott kick), 12:27.

NYG--FG Crosby 52, 8:04.

Second Quarter

Phi--FG Elliott 28, 14:53.

Phi--D.Smith 36 pass from Hurts (Elliott kick), 11:44.

Phi--FG Elliott 21, :00.

Third Quarter

NYG--S.Barkley 7 run (Crosby kick), 13:41.

NYG--A.Jackson 76 interception return (S.Barkley run), :09.

Fourth Quarter

Phi--Swift 5 run (Elliott kick), 11:07.

Phi--FG Elliott 44, 6:04.

NYG--Slayton 69 pass from Taylor (Crosby kick), 5:22.

Phi--FG Elliott 43, 1:10.

NYGPhi

First downs1428

Total Net Yards292465

Rushes-yards26-10635-170

Passing186295

Punt Returns2-103-66

Kickoff Returns0-02-34

Interceptions Ret.1-761-0

Comp-Att-Int16-32-124-38-1

Sacked-Yards Lost1-21-6

Punts4-39.52-54.0

Fumbles-Lost1-04-1

Penalties-Yards3-139-65

Time of Possession25:2234:38

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING--NY Giants, S.Barkley 23-80, Taylor 2-21, DeVito 1-5. Philadelphia, Swift 20-92, Gainwell 6-41, Hurts 8-34, B.Scott 1-3.

PASSING--NY Giants, Taylor 7-16-1-133, DeVito 9-16-0-55. Philadelphia, Hurts 24-38-1-301.

RECEIVING--NY Giants, Bellinger 4-43, Slayton 3-90, W.Robinson 3-16, S.Barkley 3-4, Waller 2-32, Breida 1-3. Philadelphia, Goedert 7-71, A.Brown 6-80, D.Smith 4-79, Gainwell 3-38, Calcaterra 2-21, Covey 1-7, Jones 1-5.

MISSED FIELD GOALS--None.

Philadelphia Eagles running back D'Andre Swift celebrates after scoring against the New York Giants during the second half of an NFL football game Monday, Dec. 25, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)



A Philadelphia Eagles fan watches warm ups dressed like Santa Claus before an NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New York Giants Monday, Dec. 25, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)



A fan dress like Santa Claus watches during the first half of an NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New York Giants Monday, Dec. 25, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)



Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts pushes off New York Giants linebacker Micah McFadden during the first half of an NFL football game Monday, Dec. 25, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)



Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith celebrates after scoring with quarterback Jalen Hurts during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants Monday, Dec. 25, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)



Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts passes against the New York Giants during the first half of an NFL football game Monday, Dec. 25, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)



Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts passes under pressure by New York Giants linebacker Micah McFadden during the first half of an NFL football game Monday, Dec. 25, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)



New York Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first half of an NFL football game Monday, Dec. 25, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

