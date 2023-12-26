Start new year with a choice of hiking, fishing opportunities

Fish in the new year

The annual New Year's Day Polar Bear Bass Tournament will be from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday at Beaver Lake out of Prairie Creek park. Entry fee is $80 per boat and includes big bass. First prize is $1,000.

Early entries are accepted at Hook, Line and Sinker in Rogers or Southtown Sporting Goods in Fayetteville. Make checks payable to Jeff Cook, who is the tournament director. Cash only is accepted at the boat ramp on tournament morning. Call (479) 263-8441 for more information.

Be aware in low water

Army Corps of Engineers advises boaters to use caution while navigating on Beaver, Table Rock and other corps reservoirs because of low water levels. While the levels are low, they are still within the operating parameters of the lakes for power generation. Low water may expose timber, rock and other obstructions.

Hike explores Bella Vista

The Hill 'n Dale Hiking Club will hike a 5.5-mile loop Monday that includes Looking Glass, Sally, Rabbit Hole and Mighty Pine trails in Bella Vista. The hike involves some steep climbs. The club will hike the 4-mile Esther's Loop at Coler Mountain Bike Preserve in Bentonville on Jan. 9. All are welcome. Interested hikers should email hillndalehike@gmail.com for more details. Club information is available at bvhikingclub.com.

Walk garden, trails

The Ozark Society Sugar Creek chapter will host a 4-mile hike at 10 a.m. Monday at Compton Gardens and Crystal Bridges Museum of American art trails. All hikers are welcome and all will need to sign a waiver. Meet at Compton Gardens by the group of bears sculpture. Email ossugarcreek@gmail.com for details.

Ozark Society Highlands chapter will host a 5-mile walk around Lake Fayetteville on Monday. Meet at 9:30 a.m. at Veterans Park, 4451 N. Vantage Road, near the lake.

Expo features boats, more

Northwest Arkansas Boat and Outdoor Expo will be Jan. 4-7 at the Rogers Convention Center. Dealers will have all types of boats on display. Vendors with fishing, camping, biking and more will be at the expo. Visit www.nwaboatoutdoorexpo.com for details.

From duck blind to kitchen

Learn how to cook different recipes using wild duck meet at a free program from 6 to 8 p.m. Jan. 5 at the Janet Huckabee Arkansas River Valley Nature Center in Fort Smith. Cooks will show how to prepare a variety of duck dishes. Registration is not required.

Outings build team work

Coler Mountain Bike Preserve in Bentonville offers outdoor team building activities designed for corporate groups and organizations. Expert-led activities include group-oriented mountain biking, hiking and outdoor workshops. Visit www.peelcompton.org/ for details or email scott.dirksen@peelcompton.org for information.

Corps welcomes eclipse campers

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will open campgrounds earlier than usual at Greers Ferry Lake and Clearwater Lake in southeast Missouri to accommodate visitors traveling to see the April 8, 2024 total solar eclipse.

Thirteen campgrounds at Greers Ferry will open March 15. Three campgrounds at Clearwater Lake will open April 1. The move opens 430 additional campsites to accommodate eclipse visitors.

Sites may be reserved at recreation.gov. Reservations by phone or email are not accepted.