U.S. expands seabed claims amid push for key minerals

The U.S. extended its claims on the ocean floor by an area twice the size of California, securing rights to potentially resource-rich seabeds at a time when Washington is ramping up efforts to safeguard supplies of minerals key to future technologies.

The so-called Extended Continental Shelf covers about 386,100 square miles, predominantly in the Arctic and Bering Sea, an area of increasing strategic importance where Canada and Russia also have claims. The U.S. has also declared the shelf's boundaries in the Atlantic, Pacific and Gulf of Mexico.

The long-awaited announcement last week maps the outer reaches of the U.S. continental shelf, the country's land territory under the sea. Under international law, countries have economic rights to natural resources on, and under, the seabed floor based on the boundaries of their continental shelves.

"It's a huge deal because it's a huge amount of territory," said Rebecca Pincus, director of the Polar Institute at the Wilson Center in Washington, which has devoted an entire web page to the ramifications of last week's the news. "It's U.S. sovereignty over the seabed floor, and so whether it's seabed mining, or oil and gas leasing, or cables, or what have you, the U.S. is announcing the borders of its ECS and will have sovereignty over those decisions."

The U.S. State Department said that the development "is about geography, not resources."

The U.S., like all countries, has "an inherent interest in knowing, and declaring to others, the extent of its ECS and thus where it is entitled to exercise sovereign rights," it said in an emailed response to questions. Continued mapping and exploration will be needed to understand the areas' habitats, ecosystems, biodiversity and resources, it added.

While it's unclear what materials, if any, can be exploited, the claims come as Washington seeks to boost access to so-called critical minerals that are necessary for electric-vehicle batteries and renewable energy projects, industries the Biden administration has tagged as key national security concerns. Meanwhile, there are competing calls to protect the fragile Arctic environment -- the fastest warming part of the planet -- as climate change opens up the region to potential development.

The U.S. continental shelf contains 50 hard minerals, including lithium and tellurium, and 16 rare earth elements, James Kraska, chair and professor of International Maritime Law at the U.S. Naval War College, wrote in an article last week. The extension "highlights American strategic interests in securing these hard minerals on its seabed and subsoil, lying sometimes hundreds of miles offshore," he wrote.

The most recent assessment by the U.S. Geological Survey, conducted in 2008, estimated that about 90 billion barrels of undiscovered oil and 1,670 trillion cubic feet of gas lie inside the Arctic Circle, along with critical metals needed for electrification. However, most of that estimate is based on land studies and the offshore potential is largely unexplored.

More than half of America's extended continental shelf -- 520,400 square kilometers -- stretches in a large wedge north of Alaska toward the Arctic Ocean, including an area that overlaps with Canadian claims to the seabed floor, according to the U.S. statement.

Another 176,300 square kilometers lies in the Bering Sea, between Alaska and Russia, but falls on the U.S. side of the maritime boundary between the two countries. Canada and the U.S. don't have a maritime boundary agreement in the Arctic and establishing the U.S. outer limits in the Arctic "will depend on delimitation with Canada," the State Department said in its executive summary.

Canada's Ministry of Foreign Affairs didn't respond to a request for comment.