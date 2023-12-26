Waterfowlers note more water for ducks, geese at Pope County area

What stood out to most hunters the first two weekends of the waterfowl season was the water coverage at Ed Gordon Point Remove Wildlife Management Area in Pope County.

Having ample hunting water and enough for waterfowl usage can be traced to the infrastructure work that's been done on the tract since 2014. The project involved Southwestern Energy Power Co., Ducks Unlimited and the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission..

Point Remove had five electric pumps to put water on the area before a 200 horsepower pump station was built and seven miles of irrigation pipe laid.

How they were designed, where they were set and how they were set, meant Point Remove Creek had to be up and a good amount of rainfall was needed before they were operational, according to Alex Zachary, Game and Fish biologist.

Zachary said the pumps were set up to discharge in only one or two locations, "whereas this new pump goes to pretty much every moist-soil impoundment we have, except for two, and the waterfowl rest area. But it goes to probably 20 impoundments or close to it."

The new pump and pipe installation is the brainchild of Buck Jackson, Game and Fish state wetlands coordinator. It was designed to either draw water from Point Remove Creek, or to pull water that Game and Fish would purchase from the Point Remove Wetlands Reclamation and Irrigation District, which delivers its water through a series of flume ditches from the Arkansas River. The management area sits mostly within that water district.

Zachary said Game and Fish did not have to purchase water for fall flooding this season. Besides being able to draw water out of the creek and spread it among the units, the tract benefited from the new pump in irrigating the moist-soil units throughout the summer. That meant more productive moist-soil for the migrating waterfowl.

"Beginning with fall flooding, it allowed us to be more efficient with our water usage and allowed us to flood more quickly because of the soil moisture that was there from irrigation that otherwise wouldn't have been there at all," Zachary said.

It's not a race to flood the units to capacity, Zachary noted. Instead, it's fine tuned in a way to stagger flooding through the management area. Some units will be taken to 30-60 % of full pool at the beginning of the season and then that water is moved to another unit. The biologists will come back with more water on each unit as they gradually bring the impoundments to full pool later in the season.

"The goal is twofold in that it spreads more water out over the landscape," Zachary said. "That allows waterfowl and hunters to spread out and provide more hunting opportunity. As you stagger the flooding, it's ensuring that you have new food and resources available for waterfowl going on throughout the wintering period, not just at the beginning."