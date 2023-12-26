What went wrong for Chiefs vs. Raiders?

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A helmet-less Isiah Pacheco walked to the Kansas City Chiefs' sideline training table after absorbing a knee to the head and took a seat. Well, he tried.

The table collapsed on him, and the player who sat on it because he was already injured fell to the ground along with it.

And it wasn't the worst thing to unfold on the Chiefs' sideline. Or in the game.

The Las Vegas Raiders beat the Chiefs, 20-14, in the ugliest game of the Patrick Mahomes Era.

The Chiefs' defense was excellent. The Raiders went the final three quarters without a pass completion. And the Raiders still won the game. How's that for Christmas Day at Arrowhead Stadium?

Here are five observations from immediately after the game:

1. The vibes are different

This observation isn't strictly about the result. It's the reaction.

We once saw the very best from the Chiefs after their very worst.

On Monday? We saw them fall apart.

Travis Kelce is the latest to slam his helmet, an incident that seemed to irk Coach Andy Reid so badly that he appeared to tell a staffer not to return the helmet to Kelce before bumping him at the conclusion of a conversation.

Only three drives into the game, Mahomes felt it necessary to chew out his offensive line. Two drives later, they had enough ammunition to the return to the favor, if they were inclined.

Mahomes packed the worst sequence of his career into one of the worst days of his career. The Chiefs allowed the Raiders two defensive touchdowns -- on back-to-back plays.

The first came on a botched handoff exchange from Isiah Pacheco to Patrick Mahomes -- no, I didn't get that backwards -- and the second was a late and soft throw from Mahomes that Jack Jones intercepted along the sideline and returned for a touchdown.

Twelve seconds. Fourteen points. And insurmountable.

Why? Because of this ...

2. The Chiefs' passing game

If you re-watch the game -- if you can imagine stomaching that -- pay attention to the Raiders' safeties. Remember that three-year storyline of teams playing deep cover-2 to prevent the Chiefs from working the ball downfield?

Yeah, that's not how the Raiders completely shut down the Chiefs.

The Raiders frequently sneaked a safety into the box on first and second downs and played their defensive backs closer to the line of scrimmage -- to take away the Chiefs running and short passing games.

The Chiefs still couldn't pry loose deep. Did they really even do enough to adjust to it? The aforementioned game tape will tell more of that story.

It was windy inside Arrowhead Stadium, to be sure.

But the Chiefs averaged just 5.3 yards per passing attempt -- the fourth lowest in Mahomes' career. And even that was aided by some late prevent defense.

I know it's popular to pick a single culprit for what's happening (or not happening) with the Chiefs offense -- Mahomes, Reid, offensive coordinator Matt Nagy, the tackles, the receivers.

How's this: They're all to blame for it. There's not a name on that list who had a good day.

The play-calling woes were magnified on a goal-to-go spot in which the Chiefs threw to the end zone only once in four downs. The quarterback looked nervous to throw the ball. There were more drops. And penalties.

Plenty to overshadow this ...

3. The Chiefs' defense was terrific

I know. I know.

No one wants to hear it right now, especially considering the defense couldn't give the Chiefs the ball back one final time.

But my gosh, they gave it to them plenty.

The result isn't on the defense, which allowed only two drives of 25-plus yards the entire game.

Aidan O'Connell, who you might recall tore the Chiefs up for a half in Vegas, spanned the final three quarters without a completion.

It makes it all the more frustrating that the offense has timed its downturn with the emergence of a defense long coveted to couple with Mahomes.

4. Sadly, the highlight throw

The best play of the Chiefs' first half.

The best throw of the Chiefs' first half.

From the punter.

On a fake punt, Tommy Townsend threw an absolute dime to Justin Watson for an 11-yard gain. The yardage is misleading. Because he was lined up for a punt, Townsend actually threw it 20 yards downfield -- and to the sideline.

And he couldn't have placed it any better.

The Chiefs had several moments in the first half that should've provided some life, including Raiders cornerback Jack Jones taunting and living to tell about it.

That fake punt? It led to zero points.