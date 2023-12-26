Wreck on Christmas Day kills Pine Bluff man, police say

Three fatal crashes were reported by the Arkansas State Police during the holiday weekend.

Early during Christmas morning, a 42-year-old man died after his pickup struck a culvert in Pine Bluff, authorities said.

Fernand Gardner was driving west on Faucet Road when his vehicle veered left across the road and crashed into the concrete culvert shortly before 3 a.m., according to a preliminary report from the Pine Bluff Police Department. He was taken to Jefferson Regional Medical Center, where he died, the report states.

On Sunday, a four-vehicle wreck on Interstate 555 killed a Memphis man, according to a separate preliminary report from Arkansas State Police.

The crash happened around 8:45 p.m., as 52-year-old Christopher David Eck was stopped in a 2007 Nissan Altima in a southbound lane near the Lepanto exit in Tyronza, the report states. Two other Nissans rear-ended his car, and his vehicle was then struck in the driver side by an Infiniti QX80.

Eck died at the scene, according to the report.

A Florida man died following a rollover crash that happened on I-555 in Jonesboro on Saturday afternoon, according to troopers.

William D. Langford, of Reddick, Fla., was merging into the interstate's northbound lanes from the Nettleton Avenue entrance ramp when the wreck occurred around 3:20 p.m. the report states.

Troopers said he failed to yield and a 2008 Pontiac G6 hit the left-rear part of his 2015 Ford Fiesta. His vehicle struck the median cables before overturning onto the southbound side of the interstate. Langford was taken to St. Bernards Medical Center, but later died.

Authorities described road conditions as wet at the time of the three crashes.

At least 556 people have died as a result of crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary figures provided by the Arkansas Department of Public Safety.