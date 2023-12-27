Capital murder arrest warrants issued for two homicides

The Little Rock Police Department has issued capital murder arrest warrants for two homicides from the last three months.

One warrant has been issued for Stephen Johnson in connection with the Nov. 27 shooting death of Avron Britton, 21, of College Station, Arkansas.

Officers reported to 2800 Boyle Park Rd following a report of a subject down around 10:21 p.m.

Upon arrival, they found Britton lying in the road and suffering from gun shot wounds.

His body was taken by the Pulaski County Coroner to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory.

An arrest warrant has also been issued for a woman named Arijuana Houston.

Houston is wanted in connection with the Oct. 12 shooting death of Mario Collins, 40, of Malvern.

Officers responded to 5517 W. 51st Street around 7:48 p.m. following a shots fired call.

When the officers arrived, they found Collins suffering from a gun shot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.