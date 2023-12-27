Deputy Chief Fields retires after 29 years with Fayetteville police

FAYETTEVILLE -- Deputy Chief Jamie Fields retired from the Fayetteville Police Department on Friday after more than 29 years of police service and 33 years as a Fayetteville city employee.

Fields began her career with the Fayetteville Police Department as a police and fire dispatcher on Sept. 11, 1990, according to a department news release. She was hired as a police officer on July 4, 1994.

During her 29 years of service, Fields served the department in many different capacities including as a patrol officer, a bike patrol officer, a detective and a member of the crisis negotiation team.

Fields was promoted to her first supervisory rank of sergeant on Sept. 2, 2002, where she supervised morning shift patrol and the special events division.

On Sept. 27, 2004, Fields was promoted to the rank of lieutenant. As a lieutenant, she supervised a patrol shift and the criminal investigation division.

On Jan. 9, 2012, she was transferred to police administration, where she supervised the office of professional standards, the training division, the community-oriented policing division, the warrant division and the department's national accreditation process through the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies.

On Dec. 20, 2013, Fields was promoted to the rank of captain, and she managed the administrative duties of the department. She was instrumental in testing and implementing a new records management system, according to the news release. On July 7, 2017, she was assigned to the patrol division, where she was responsible for coordinating the activities of patrol personnel.

Fields was named deputy chief in October 2019.

Fields is a graduate of the FBI National Academy, the Criminal Justice Institute's School of Law Enforcement Supervision, the Police Executive Research Forum's Senior Management Institute for Police and the International Association of Chiefs of Police Women's Leadership Institute.

She holds a senior law enforcement certificate, an Associate of Applied Science in criminal justice from Northwest Arkansas Community College and a Bachelor of Science in education from the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville. She most recently earned her master's degree in operations management.