EDITORIAL: Deepest darkest Alaskan Walmart

When the Super Walmart in Sherwood, Ark., was being built, a man in the Neighborhood Walmart next door asked an employee: When would the company shut down the smaller store?

"Why would they shut down this store?" the employee incredulously asked.

"Because . . . there's a bigger Walmart opening up right there soon."

The Walmart employee shrugged her shoulders and said the company had no plans to shut down the neighborhood mart just because a super-center was opening next door.

In Arkansas, they build Walmarts right next to each other.

We found a pearl (again) in the Business Section (again) over the holiday weekend. The story was written by Serenah McKay (again) and featured the most remote Walmart location, on Kodiak Island in Alaska. Walmart has more than 4,700 stores in the United States, and its store in Kodiak is the furthest out from, we suppose, anyplace.

Folks from as far away as Ouzinkie, Chiniak and Womens Bay have to visit Kodiak if they want something from Walmart. And because Kodiak is located on Kodiak Island, Walmart has to ship TVs, parkas, bear repellent and food to that location. Planes would be too expensive.

Other interesting facts from the article:

Kodiak has a bit more than 5,200 people. The island has 3,500 Kodiak bears.

About 90 percent of the island is designated brown bear habitat.

The biggest industry in Kodiak is commercial fishing. The second-biggest is tourism. So a lot of people go to Walmart to buy bear repellent and something called "bear bells." Which, in case you didn't know being from down in these latitudes, you put around your neck to make jingle-jangle sounds as you walk through the woods. Because a bear caught off-guard when you round a corner might be a bear inclined to attack. You want them to hear you coming.

Residents there say Walmart does a good job of keeping prices down (should we say "always"?) even though it is expensive to funnel winter gloves, bananas and cellphone covers to such remote locations.

"Walmart must do a really good job at negotiating shipping rates," said Jeff Sanford, a banker on the island, "because everything has to come in on these giant containers on these big cargo ships. That happens once a week.

"I'm sure because of who they are, they're able to negotiate some better prices with some of the shipping companies." We're sure, too. It helps to be as large as the Walmart corporation.

They can't build them next door to each other on Alaskan islands, but Walmart stores are still in demand, even out there.

And you know, Santa Claus has to shop somewhere, too. And he doesn't want to pay $100 for a bag of reindeer food.