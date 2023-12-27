ENTERTAINMENT: Cellist, pianist win artist competition





Cellist Jun Lee of Urbana, Ill., and pianist Victor Radko-Shlyakhtenko of Los Angeles are the grand prize winners in the Delta Symphony Orchestra's Young Artist Concerto Competition, held Dec. 16 at Arkansas State University, Jonesboro.

They will each receive $1,000 and will solo with the orchestra in a 2 p.m. Feb. 4 concert in Riceland Hall at ASU's Fowler Center, 201 Olympic Drive, Jonesboro. The competition, which began in 1988, draws young musicians (up to age 26) from across the United States.

Lee also won the strings division; Radko-Shlyakhtenko the piano division. The other division winners, each of whom will receive $750:

◼️ Brass: trombonist Cassidy Shiflett of Memphis

◼️ Woodwind: oboist Cesar Blas of Conway

◼️ Voice: soprano Abagael Cheng of Queens, N.Y.

The competition judges also handed out the Neale Bartee Award to pianist Anamaria Tarkington of Jonesboro. The $200 cash prize goes to an outstanding finalist who is an Arkansas high school student (grades 9-12).



