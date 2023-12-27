Fayetteville police searching for missing 15-year-old

FAYETTEVILLE -- Local police and the Morgan Nick Foundation are asking for the public's help in finding a teen boy who has been missing since before Christmas.

Curtrell Beasley, 15, is missing from Fayetteville. He's described as a Black male about 5 feet, 5 inches tall and 120 pounds with short brown hair and brown eyes, according to Fayetteville police.

Beasley was last seen leaving his home in Fayetteville on Dec. 19 wearing a gray hoodie and black basketball shorts and white socks, according to police. He was not wearing shoes.

Police said Beasley suffers from a learning disability.

Anyone with information about Beasley's whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Evan Anderson with the Fayetteville Police Department at (479) 587-3520.