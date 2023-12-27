Four people arrested in connection with various charges in Northwest Arkansas

ARRESTS

Bella Vista

Brandon Waroff, 40, of 4 Selborne Lane in Bella Vista, was arrested Sunday in connection with second-degree battery. Waroff was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

Lamont Gillmore, 23, of 2998 Mueller St. in Springdale, was arrested Monday in connection with committing a terroristic act, being a felon in possession of a firearm and a probation violation. Gillmore was being held Tuesday at the Washington County Detention Center in lieu of $50,000 bond.

Rogers

Dakota New, 26, of 11520 White Feather Road in Rogers, was arrested Monday in connection with aggravated assault. New was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Myron Guinn, 59, of 624 N. Fifth St. in Rogers, was arrested Tuesday in connection with second-degree battery. Guinn was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.