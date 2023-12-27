Rachel Mitchell, Maricopa County attorney, asked the metro Phoenix "community to join me in praying for the families affected" by the murder of a woman and her mother in which the prosecutor's late predecessor's widow is suspected of killing the 47- and 83-year-old women at a holiday gathering.

Maria Ramos, whose 6-year-old grandson was put on the wrong Spirit Airlines flight, said she "ran inside the plane to the flight attendant" in Fort Myers, Fla., to learn he wasn't on the plane and later learned that the boy landed in Orlando, 160 miles away from his destination.

Curtis Williams, 21, faces up to 20 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to robbing a BankPlus branch in July 2022 in Durant, Miss., while wearing sunglasses, a wig, and no shoes, according to court documents.

Junior Sesay, a New York City police detective and neighborhood coordination officer for the 70th Precinct in Kensington, Brooklyn, and his partner, Officer Desean Mullings, were found innocent of abuse of authority and giving false statements regarding a May 2020 George Floyd protest near Prospect Park.

Regina Lewis, 28, of Normal, Ill., was sentenced to 8½ years after taking part in the straw purchase of a handgun that was used by a convicted felon to kill one police officer and wound another during a shootout at an apartment complex in Champaign.

Steve Hutcherson, 36, was charged with attempted murder, assault, weapons possession and endangering the welfare of a child after stabbing two girls, ages 14 and 16, visiting New York from South America in a random attack at Manhattan's Grand Central Station, police said Tuesday.

Yursil Kidwai, 45, who's serving a six-year sentence for sexual assault, claimed in a civil lawsuit that Hudson County, N.J., authorities violated the Constitution by recording his phone calls with his attorney.

Luiz da Silva Braga, a militia leader better known as Zinho, was locked up in a 65-square-foot isolation cell at a maximum security prison as he awaits trial on charges of including forming a criminal organization, money laundering, extortion and bribing a public official.

John Kabeya, governor of Congo's Kasai Central province, said "the collapse of a wall caused 10 deaths, all members of the same family in Bikuku."