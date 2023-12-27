Statistics belie title

For the fourth year, Americans United for Life named Arkansas as the most pro-life state in the country. I beg to differ.

As related to children and mothers, Arkansas ranks first for Adverse Childhood Events (ACEs), first in maternal mortality and first for childhood food insecurity. In 2022 the state ranked third in infant mortality and illiteracy, and sixth for childhood poverty. The state has recently removed 78,000 vulnerable children from Medicaid.

Arkansas is anti-abortion, possibly pro-birth, but it continues to fail Arkansas children in vital areas that contribute to a child's well-being and future success. That's not pro-life, not even close.

MARTHA TAYLOR

Little Rock

Not quite 'war'-free

I enjoyed Mr. Gordon Gondek's warm Christmas day letter extolling the simpler times of the '50s. He specifically mentioned 1954 and stated, "there were no wars ..."

In 1954 I was entering the second year of my four-year enlistment in the USAF. I think today most folks barely remember the "Cold War" era, and that many of us consider it as not serious. My memories are more vivid, as for several years I was a radar operations crew member on the fleet of Airborne Early Warning and Control aircraft flying night and day at sea off our East Coast. Russia would send their long-range bombers flying past en route to Cuba, carefully staying just in international waters, looking for holes in our early warning coverage. We would detect them, scramble fighters, intercept them and provide an escort. I'm sure we were playing the same game of chicken with our military near the Russian borders.

There was no open war in the U.S. during the mid to late '50s because we were vigilant, prepared and showed self-restraint. By the time I returned to civilian life in 1957, the threat of long-range bombers was becoming secondary; we were entering the era of ICBMs and Mutually Assured Destruction.

Nevertheless, like Mr. Gondek, I also enjoyed the '50s.

WIL WING

Bella Vista