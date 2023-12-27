LIVE MUSIC IN ARKANSAS: Lucious Spiller among New Year’s Eve performers





THURSDAY

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Copper Mule Table & Tap

5705 Kavanaugh Blvd.

(501) 916-9533; coppermuletableandtap.com

6 p.m.: Christine DeMeo

◼️

9700 N. Rodney Parham Road

(501) 246-4340; hiberniairishtavern.com

7 p.m.: Blaggards

The Oyster Bar

3003 W. Markham St.

(501) 666-7100; lroysterbar.com

6-9 p.m.: Jack Seabaugh

◼️ Sterling Market

515 Shall Ave.

(501) 300-6938; sterlingmarket.com

8-10 p.m.: Peach Blush & Pett

◼️ Town Pump

1321 Rebsamen Park Road

(501) 627-4075

7-9 p.m.: Nate Turner Band

◼️ Vino's

923 W. Seventh St.

(501) 375-8466; vinosbrewpub.com

6-10 p.m.: Adam Faucett & The Spectral Class, Colour Design, Shinfo, Skull of the Americas, B.L.A.S.T.

◼️ Willy D's

322 President Clinton Ave.

(501) 244-9550; willydspianobar.com

8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, Cliff & Susan

◼️ WXYZ Bar

Aloft Hotel

716 Rahling Road

(501) 791-9999; wxyz-events.com

8-11 p.m.: Ben Byers

MAUMELLE

◼️ Tavern Round the Bend

26611 Arkansas 365

(501) 800-1123; tavern-round-the-bend.business.site

7:30-10:30 p.m.: Ashley Morris and Dylan Rogers host open mic

BENTON

◼️ Revival

226 W. South St.

(501) 317-1251; eatrevival.com

6-9 p.m.: Michael Shipp

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ Copper Penny Pub

711 Central Ave.

(501) 622-2570;copper-penny-pub.com

7-9 p.m.: Kimball Davis

◼️ J&S Italian Villa

4332 Central Ave.

(501) 525-1121; jandsitalian.com

6-9 p.m.: Gavin Harper

◼️ Jose's Mexican Grill & Cantina

5361 Central Ave.

(501) 525-9797; josesmexicangrill.com

5:30-8:30 p.m.: Jacob Flores

◼️ The Ohio Club

336 Central Ave.

(501) 627-0702; theohioclub.com

7-10 p.m.: The Clyde Pound Trio, with guitarist Les Pack

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE

◼️ Putterz Sports Bar & Grill

299 Cortez Road

(501) 915-0771

5-7 p.m.: Amber Violet

TEXARKANA

◼️ 1923 Banana Club

223 E. Front St.

(903) 824-7674

6 p.m.: The Piano Man

◼️ Fat Jack's Oyster and Sports Bar

3324 N. State Line Ave.

(870) 774-5225

9 p.m.: Jase Bryant

FRIDAY

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Dugan's Pub

401 E. Third St.

(501) 244-0542; duganspublr.com

9 p.m.: Buh Jones

◼️ Hibernia Irish Tavern

7 p.m.: The Perks

◼️ JJ's Grill

12111 W. Markham St.

(501) 414-0848; jjsgrsherwoodill.com

8:30-11:30 p.m.: Radio X

◼️ Midtown Billiards

1316 Main St.

(501) 372-9990

2 a.m.: Nomadic Prisoner

◼️ The Oyster Bar

6-9 p.m.: Ben and Doug

◼️ Rev Room

300 President Clinton Ave.

(501) 398-1323; revroom.com

9 p.m.: Tribute to the Ladies of R&B, with Dee Dee Jones ($20; $25 reserved)

◼️ Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack

107 River Market Ave.

(501) 372-7707; stickyz.com

8:30-11:45 p.m.: Mojo Depot ($8-$60)

◼️ Vino's

7-11 p.m.: The Espionage Act, Jizukiru, The Chris Baker Band

◼️ White Water Tavern

2500 W. Seventh St.

(501) 375-8400; whitewatertavern.com

8:30 p.m.: Patrick Sweany ($20)

◼️ Willy D's

8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, Brad Perkins, Cliff/Susan late

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Four Quarter Band

415 Main St.

(501) 313-4704; fourquarterbar.com

9:30 p.m.-1 a.m.: And Then Came Humans ($8)

MAUMELLE

◼️ Tavern Round the Bend

9 p.m.: Luke Williams

CONWAY

◼️ JJ's Grill

1010 Main St.

(501) 336-0100; jjsgrill.com

8:30-11:30 p.m.: Tooter & Payton

◼️ Kings Live Music

1020 Front St.

(501) 205-8512; kingslivemusic.com

8 p.m.: Kevin Bass & Friends

◼️ TC's Midtown Grill

1611 E. Oak St., Suite 19

(501) 205-0576

9 p.m.-1 a.m.: Big Shane Thornton Band

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa

239 Central Ave.

(501) 623-7771; arlingtonhotel.com

7:30 p.m.: Mike Stanley Band (lobby)

◼️ The Big Chill

910 Higdon Ferry Road

(501) 624-5185; chillhotsprings.com

9-11:55 p.m.: Funkin' Gonuts

◼️ Blitzed Pig Bar and Grill

160 Temperance Hill Road

(501) 525-1616

7:30 p.m.: Mister Lucky

◼️ Copper Penny Pub

9 p.m.-12 a.m.: Brian Ramsay

◼️ J&S Italian Villa

6:30-9:30 p.m.: Jacob Flores

◼️ The Ohio Club

8 p.m.-12 a.m.: Christine DeMeo

◼️ Pop's Lounge at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort

2705 Central Ave.

(800) 625-5296; oaklawn.com

4-8 p.m.: Cliff & Susan Band

9 p.m.-1 a.m.: Dino D & the D Train

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE

◼️ The Beehive

220 Minorca Road

(501) 777-8176; beehivehsv.com

7-10 p.m.: Amber Violet

MAGNOLIA

◼️ Mulekick

2158 N. Jackson

(870) 562-2600; mulekick.square.site

7-10 p.m.: Shaw Revolver

MORRILTON

◼️ Point Remove Brewing Company

102 S. Crestliner St.

(501) 477-4080; pointremovebrewingcompany.com

6 p.m.: Trey Johnson

MOUNTAIN VIEW

◼️ Mountain View Folklore Society

224 Franklin Ave.

7-9 p.m.: Jerry Hopper

TEXARKANA

◼️ 1923 Banana Club

8 p.m.: Chasing Rita

◼️ Fat Jack's Oyster & Sports Bar

8 p.m.: David Howe & the Howlers

SATURDAY

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Dugan's Pub

9 p.m.: Jason Lee Hale & The Personal Space Invaders

◼️ Midtown Billiards

2 a.m.: The Delta Project

◼️ The Oyster Bar

3-6 p.m.: Jordan Cullum

6-9 p.m.: Tommy Branch

◼️ Rev Room

8:3o p.m.-11:45 p.m.: Hobgoblin, with Diet Sweets ($10 advance; $12 day of show)

◼️ Town Pump

1321 Rebsamen Park Road

(501) 627-4075

8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m.: Jet420

◼️ White Water Tavern

8 p.m. Rwake, Lap, Arterialsky (15)

◼️ Willy D's

8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, Brad Perkins, Cliff/Susan late

◼️ WXYZ Bar

Aloft Hotel

8-11 p.m.: DJ Kramer

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Four Quarter Bar

9 p.m.-1 a.m.: Charlotte Taylor & Gypsy Rain ($8)

◼️ Ton's Place

18814 MacArthur Drive

(501) 851-9987

9 p.m.: Rebels in Rehab

BENTON

◼️ Revival

6:30-9:30 p.m.: Mike Oregano

CONWAY

◼️ JJ's Grill

8 p.m.: Bad Hipz

◼️ Kings Live Music

8 p.m.: The Rusty Rooster Band ($5)

◼️ TC's Midtown Grill

1611 E. Oak St., Suite 19

(501) 205-0576

9 p.m.-1 a.m.: Brass Tacks

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa

5:30-8:30 p.m.: Jacob Flores (Fountain Room)

7:30 p.m.: Mike Stanley Band (lobby)

◼️ The Big Chill

910 Higdon Ferry Road

(501) 624-5185; chillhotsprings.com

9-11:55 p.m.: Funkin' Gonuts

◼️ Copper Penny Pub

9 p.m.-12 a.m.: Trey

◼️ Crosswalk Bar and Club

2714 Central Ave.

(501) 463-9463

10 p.m.-2 a.m.: Blue Hyena Records presents Black Hawk, Arkansas Bo, Wide Frame

◼️ Frontier Club

2700 Central Ave.

(501) 620-4000

8 p.m.-1 a.m.: Sol Def

◼️ The Heist

(above The Vault)

723 Central Ave.

(501) 596-8800; heist723.com

7-10 p.m.: Noah Donoho

◼️ J&S Italian Villa

6:30-9:30 p.m.: Gavin Harper

◼️ The Ohio Club

8 p.m.-12 a.m.: Ohio Club Players

◼️ Pop's Lounge at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort

4-8 p.m.: Cliff & Susan Band

9 p.m.-1 a.m.: Dino D & the D Train

◼️ Oaklawn Event Center

7 p.m.: Bret Michaels (of Poison) ($85-$109)

◼️ The Ohio Club

8 p.m.-12 a.m.: Ohio Club Players

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE

◼️ The Balboa Clubhouse

480 Ponce De Leon Dr.

(501) 922-3435; balboamarina.com

7 p.m.: Marcus ($25)

◼️ The Beehive

7-10 p.m.: Chad Marshall Band ($5)

MAGNOLIA

◼️ Mulekick

7-10 p.m.: JT Lee with Blackstrap

MOUNTAIN VIEW

◼️ Mountain View Folklore Society

7-9 p.m.: Ron Haynes Band

RUSSELLVILLE

◼️ VFW Roger's Rye Post 2283

4162 N. Arkansas Ave.

(479) 968-4864

7:30-11:30 p.m.: Dave & the 501's

TEXARKANA

◼️ 1923 Banana Club

8 p.m.: The Bombshells

◼️ Fat Jack's Oyster & Sports Bar

9 p.m.: Jesse Jenkins

SUNDAY

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Dugan's Pub

9 p.m.: The Dilemma

◼️ Four Quarter Bar

9 p.m.: The Big Dam Horns ($20)

◼️ The Hall

721 W. Ninth St.

(501) 406-1364; littlerockhall.com

10:30 p.m.: 90's Country New Year with Mustache the Band ($20-$40)

◼️ Hibernia Irish Tavern

2:30 p.m.: Traditional Irish session

9:30 p.m.: Southern Frayed

◼️ The Oyster Bar

3-6 p.m.: Jordan Cullum

6-9 p.m.: Ben and Doug

◼️ Pizza D' Action

2915 W. Markham St.

(501) 666-5403

8 p.m.-2 a.m.: EDM Rave ($10)

◼️ The Rail Yard

1212 E. Sixth St.

(501) 372-9273; therailyardlr.com

9 p.m.: Almost Guilty

◼️ Rev Room

9 p.m.: Tragikly White ($25 advance; $30 day of show; $35 reserved)

◼️ Robinson Center

426 W. Markham St.

(501) 240-2698; littlerock.com

9 p.m.-2 a.m.: Mac Royals ($55-$100)

◼️ Sterling Market

9 p.m.-1 a.m.: Sean Fresh and Country Florist

◼️ Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack

9-11:45 p.m.: Lucious Spiller Band ($20-$150)

◼️ Willy D's

8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, Brad Perkins, Cliff & Susan

MAUMELLE

◼️ Maumelle Event Center

10919 Maumelle Blvd.

(501) 529-6434; levelup-recovery.com

7 p.m.-12 a.m.: Level Up-Recovery: Masquerade Ball with Porsha Love (free)

JACKSONVILLE

◼️ Hot Tails & Cocktails

7607 John Harden Drive

(501) 982-2900

9 p.m.-1 a.m.: Tumblewood Drive Band

NEW BLAINE

◼️ VFW Post 8383

898 N. Arkansas 197

(479) 938-2398

8 p.m.: Jamie Jones & 6 Inches to the Left ($15 advance; $20 at the door)

NEWPORT

◼️ Angry Possum

121 Hazel St.

(870) 495-3086

9 p.m.-12 a.m.: Pamela Hopkins Band ($55)

CADDO VALLEY

◼️ Betty's Big Country Dance Hall

102 Crystal Palace Drive

(870) 403-0373; bettysbigcountrydance.com

7 p.m.-1 a.m.: The Joseph Logue Band ($15; $25 per couple)

CALICO ROCK

◼️ Juniper's Back Door

131 Main St.

(870) 916-2220

8 p.m.: Chuck Hughes & Mike Gavin

CONWAY

◼️ Kings Live Music

7:30 p.m.: Whiskey Halo & Caitlin Dickerson ($20)

◼️ TC's Midtown Grill

1611 E. Oak St., Suite 19

(501) 205-0576

9 p.m.: The Karla Case Band

EL DORADO

◼️ The Well Bar (Inside the Haywood)

210 S. Washington Ave.

(870) 677-6810

9-11 p.m.: Blackstrap

11 p.m.-1 a.m.: DJ Carter

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa

10 a.m.-1 p.m.: Jacob Flores (Venetian Room)

◼️ Arlington: The Conference Center

8:30 p.m.-1 a.m.: Parker Francis Band ($50)

◼️ Arlington: The Crystal Ballroom

7:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m.: Stardust Big Band ($235)

◼️ The Barrett Center

2231 E. Grand Ave.

(501) 282-3812

8 p.m.-12:15 a.m.: Eddy and Barbie's Ballroom Dance Party ($50)

◼️ Copper Penny Pub

8 p.m.-1 a.m.: DJ Weeps on the Beat

◼️ J&S Italian Villa

6:30-10 p.m.: Gavin Harper

◼️ Maxine's Live

700 Central Ave.

(501) 321-0909; maxineslive.com

9 p.m.: Cosmic Cream, Mr. Orange ($10)

◼️ Pop's Lounge at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort

4-8 p.m.: Cliff & Susan Band

9 p.m.-2 a.m.: Identity Crisis

◼️ Mainline Sports Bar at Oaklawn

9 p.m.-1 a.m.: DJ Kramer

◼️ Oaklawn Hotel Lobby

4-8 p.m.: Arkansas Symphony String Quartet

9 p.m.-1 a.m.: Jacob Flores

◼️ The Ohio Club

8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m.: Ohio Club Players

◼️ Vapors Live

315 Park Ave.

(501) 463-4463; vaporslive.com

8 p.m.: Livin' the Dream ($69)

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE

◼️ The Beehive

7-12:30 a.m.: Bad Habit

◼️ Dolce Vita Italian Ristorante

111 Ponderosa Lane, Suite A

(501) 226-3377

4-7 p.m.: The Heartbeats

◼️ Sand Trap Sports Bar

4501 Arkansas 7

(501) 226-0004

8 p.m.: All Over the Road

MENA

◼️ Elks Lodge 781

503 Ninth St.

(479) 394-3740

8-11:55 p.m.: Borrowed Money

MORRILTON

◼️ Point Remove Brewing Company

8 p.m.-12:01 a.m.: The Beards and The Bees ($60)

RUSSELLVILLE

◼️ VFW Roger's Rye Post 2283

8:30 p.m.-1 a.m.: Nate Turner and Hwy 70 West Band

TEXARKANA

◼️ 1923 Banana Club

10 p.m.-1 a.m.: Stevie Ray & The Deacon

◼️ Whiskey River Country

310 E. 49th St.

(870) 773-4903

7 p.m.: Moss Brothers Band, Trophy Husband, David Howe and The Howlers

MONDAY

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ The Ohio Club

6-9 p.m.: Larry Womack

◼️ Pop's Lounge at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort

9 p.m.-12 a.m.: Identity Crisis

◼️ Oaklawn Event Center

7 p.m.: The Rocket Man Show-Tribute to Elton John ($30-$75)

T UESDAY

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Hibernia Irish Tavern

7 p.m.: James Kersey hosts open mic

◼️ Willy D's

8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, Matt Sammons

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ Mama's Little Italy

1020 Airport Road

(501) 881-4121

5:30-8:30 p.m.: Jacob Flores

WEDNESDAY

BENTON

◼️ Chepe's Mexican Grill

17324 I-30 Frontage Road

(501) 794-6656; chepesgrill.com

5:45-8:45 p.m.: Jacob Flores

CABOT

◼️ Deer Creek Fire&Stone

2541 W. Main St.

(501) 843-3337; deercreekfireandstone.com

6-9 p.m.: Shaw Revolver

MORRILTON

◼️ Yesterday's Bar + Grill

1502 Oak St.

(501) 354-1900

6 p.m.: Jocko and Tom Yankton

To be included in Live Music listings, please submit your venue's information before midnight on Sunday to: arlivemusicscene@gmail.com







