LIVE MUSIC IN ARKANSAS: Lucious Spiller among New Year’s Eve performers

THURSDAY
LITTLE ROCK
◼️ Copper Mule Table & Tap
5705 Kavanaugh Blvd.
(501) 916-9533; coppermuletableandtap.com
6 p.m.: Christine DeMeo
◼️
9700 N. Rodney Parham Road
(501) 246-4340; hiberniairishtavern.com
7 p.m.: Blaggards
The Oyster Bar
3003 W. Markham St.
(501) 666-7100; lroysterbar.com
6-9 p.m.: Jack Seabaugh
◼️ Sterling Market
515 Shall Ave.
(501) 300-6938; sterlingmarket.com
8-10 p.m.: Peach Blush & Pett
◼️ Town Pump
1321 Rebsamen Park Road
(501) 627-4075
7-9 p.m.: Nate Turner Band
◼️ Vino's
923 W. Seventh St.
(501) 375-8466; vinosbrewpub.com
6-10 p.m.: Adam Faucett & The Spectral Class, Colour Design, Shinfo, Skull of the Americas, B.L.A.S.T.
◼️ Willy D's
322 President Clinton Ave.
(501) 244-9550; willydspianobar.com
8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, Cliff & Susan
◼️ WXYZ Bar
Aloft Hotel
716 Rahling Road
(501) 791-9999; wxyz-events.com
8-11 p.m.: Ben Byers
MAUMELLE
◼️ Tavern Round the Bend
26611 Arkansas 365
(501) 800-1123; tavern-round-the-bend.business.site
7:30-10:30 p.m.: Ashley Morris and Dylan Rogers host open mic
BENTON
◼️ Revival
226 W. South St.
(501) 317-1251; eatrevival.com
6-9 p.m.: Michael Shipp
HOT SPRINGS
◼️ Copper Penny Pub
711 Central Ave.
(501) 622-2570;copper-penny-pub.com
7-9 p.m.: Kimball Davis
◼️ J&S Italian Villa
4332 Central Ave.
(501) 525-1121; jandsitalian.com
6-9 p.m.: Gavin Harper
◼️ Jose's Mexican Grill & Cantina
5361 Central Ave.
(501) 525-9797; josesmexicangrill.com
5:30-8:30 p.m.: Jacob Flores
◼️ The Ohio Club
336 Central Ave.
(501) 627-0702; theohioclub.com
7-10 p.m.: The Clyde Pound Trio, with guitarist Les Pack
HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE
◼️ Putterz Sports Bar & Grill
299 Cortez Road
(501) 915-0771
5-7 p.m.: Amber Violet
TEXARKANA
◼️ 1923 Banana Club
223 E. Front St.
(903) 824-7674
6 p.m.: The Piano Man
◼️ Fat Jack's Oyster and Sports Bar
3324 N. State Line Ave.
(870) 774-5225
9 p.m.: Jase Bryant
FRIDAY
LITTLE ROCK
◼️ Dugan's Pub
401 E. Third St.
(501) 244-0542; duganspublr.com
9 p.m.: Buh Jones
◼️ Hibernia Irish Tavern
7 p.m.: The Perks
◼️ JJ's Grill
12111 W. Markham St.
(501) 414-0848; jjsgrsherwoodill.com
8:30-11:30 p.m.: Radio X
◼️ Midtown Billiards
1316 Main St.
(501) 372-9990
2 a.m.: Nomadic Prisoner
◼️ The Oyster Bar
6-9 p.m.: Ben and Doug
◼️ Rev Room
300 President Clinton Ave.
(501) 398-1323; revroom.com
9 p.m.: Tribute to the Ladies of R&B, with Dee Dee Jones ($20; $25 reserved)
◼️ Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack
107 River Market Ave.
(501) 372-7707; stickyz.com
8:30-11:45 p.m.: Mojo Depot ($8-$60)
◼️ Vino's
7-11 p.m.: The Espionage Act, Jizukiru, The Chris Baker Band
◼️ White Water Tavern
2500 W. Seventh St.
(501) 375-8400; whitewatertavern.com
8:30 p.m.: Patrick Sweany ($20)
◼️ Willy D's
8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, Brad Perkins, Cliff/Susan late
NORTH LITTLE ROCK
◼️ Four Quarter Band
415 Main St.
(501) 313-4704; fourquarterbar.com
9:30 p.m.-1 a.m.: And Then Came Humans ($8)
MAUMELLE
◼️ Tavern Round the Bend
9 p.m.: Luke Williams
CONWAY
◼️ JJ's Grill
1010 Main St.
(501) 336-0100; jjsgrill.com
8:30-11:30 p.m.: Tooter & Payton
◼️ Kings Live Music
1020 Front St.
(501) 205-8512; kingslivemusic.com
8 p.m.: Kevin Bass & Friends
◼️ TC's Midtown Grill
1611 E. Oak St., Suite 19
(501) 205-0576
9 p.m.-1 a.m.: Big Shane Thornton Band
HOT SPRINGS
◼️ Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa
239 Central Ave.
(501) 623-7771; arlingtonhotel.com
7:30 p.m.: Mike Stanley Band (lobby)
◼️ The Big Chill
910 Higdon Ferry Road
(501) 624-5185; chillhotsprings.com
9-11:55 p.m.: Funkin' Gonuts
◼️ Blitzed Pig Bar and Grill
160 Temperance Hill Road
(501) 525-1616
7:30 p.m.: Mister Lucky
◼️ Copper Penny Pub
9 p.m.-12 a.m.: Brian Ramsay
◼️ J&S Italian Villa
6:30-9:30 p.m.: Jacob Flores
◼️ The Ohio Club
8 p.m.-12 a.m.: Christine DeMeo
◼️ Pop's Lounge at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort
2705 Central Ave.
(800) 625-5296; oaklawn.com
4-8 p.m.: Cliff & Susan Band
9 p.m.-1 a.m.: Dino D & the D Train
HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE
◼️ The Beehive
220 Minorca Road
(501) 777-8176; beehivehsv.com
7-10 p.m.: Amber Violet
MAGNOLIA
◼️ Mulekick
2158 N. Jackson
(870) 562-2600; mulekick.square.site
7-10 p.m.: Shaw Revolver
MORRILTON
◼️ Point Remove Brewing Company
102 S. Crestliner St.
(501) 477-4080; pointremovebrewingcompany.com
6 p.m.: Trey Johnson
MOUNTAIN VIEW
◼️ Mountain View Folklore Society
224 Franklin Ave.
7-9 p.m.: Jerry Hopper
TEXARKANA
◼️ 1923 Banana Club
8 p.m.: Chasing Rita
◼️ Fat Jack's Oyster & Sports Bar
8 p.m.: David Howe & the Howlers
SATURDAY
LITTLE ROCK
◼️ Dugan's Pub
9 p.m.: Jason Lee Hale & The Personal Space Invaders
◼️ Midtown Billiards
2 a.m.: The Delta Project
◼️ The Oyster Bar
3-6 p.m.: Jordan Cullum
6-9 p.m.: Tommy Branch
◼️ Rev Room
8:3o p.m.-11:45 p.m.: Hobgoblin, with Diet Sweets ($10 advance; $12 day of show)
◼️ Town Pump
1321 Rebsamen Park Road
(501) 627-4075
8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m.: Jet420
◼️ White Water Tavern
8 p.m. Rwake, Lap, Arterialsky (15)
◼️ Willy D's
8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, Brad Perkins, Cliff/Susan late
◼️ WXYZ Bar
Aloft Hotel
8-11 p.m.: DJ Kramer
NORTH LITTLE ROCK
◼️ Four Quarter Bar
9 p.m.-1 a.m.: Charlotte Taylor & Gypsy Rain ($8)
◼️ Ton's Place
18814 MacArthur Drive
(501) 851-9987
9 p.m.: Rebels in Rehab
BENTON
◼️ Revival
6:30-9:30 p.m.: Mike Oregano
CONWAY
◼️ JJ's Grill
8 p.m.: Bad Hipz
◼️ Kings Live Music
8 p.m.: The Rusty Rooster Band ($5)
◼️ TC's Midtown Grill
1611 E. Oak St., Suite 19
(501) 205-0576
9 p.m.-1 a.m.: Brass Tacks
HOT SPRINGS
◼️ Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa
5:30-8:30 p.m.: Jacob Flores (Fountain Room)
7:30 p.m.: Mike Stanley Band (lobby)
◼️ The Big Chill
910 Higdon Ferry Road
(501) 624-5185; chillhotsprings.com
9-11:55 p.m.: Funkin' Gonuts
◼️ Copper Penny Pub
9 p.m.-12 a.m.: Trey
◼️ Crosswalk Bar and Club
2714 Central Ave.
(501) 463-9463
10 p.m.-2 a.m.: Blue Hyena Records presents Black Hawk, Arkansas Bo, Wide Frame
◼️ Frontier Club
2700 Central Ave.
(501) 620-4000
8 p.m.-1 a.m.: Sol Def
◼️ The Heist
(above The Vault)
723 Central Ave.
(501) 596-8800; heist723.com
7-10 p.m.: Noah Donoho
◼️ J&S Italian Villa
6:30-9:30 p.m.: Gavin Harper
◼️ The Ohio Club
8 p.m.-12 a.m.: Ohio Club Players
◼️ Pop's Lounge at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort
4-8 p.m.: Cliff & Susan Band
9 p.m.-1 a.m.: Dino D & the D Train
◼️ Oaklawn Event Center
7 p.m.: Bret Michaels (of Poison) ($85-$109)
◼️ The Ohio Club
8 p.m.-12 a.m.: Ohio Club Players
HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE
◼️ The Balboa Clubhouse
480 Ponce De Leon Dr.
(501) 922-3435; balboamarina.com
7 p.m.: Marcus ($25)
◼️ The Beehive
7-10 p.m.: Chad Marshall Band ($5)
MAGNOLIA
◼️ Mulekick
7-10 p.m.: JT Lee with Blackstrap
MOUNTAIN VIEW
◼️ Mountain View Folklore Society
7-9 p.m.: Ron Haynes Band
RUSSELLVILLE
◼️ VFW Roger's Rye Post 2283
4162 N. Arkansas Ave.
(479) 968-4864
7:30-11:30 p.m.: Dave & the 501's
TEXARKANA
◼️ 1923 Banana Club
8 p.m.: The Bombshells
◼️ Fat Jack's Oyster & Sports Bar
9 p.m.: Jesse Jenkins
SUNDAY
LITTLE ROCK
◼️ Dugan's Pub
9 p.m.: The Dilemma
◼️ Four Quarter Bar
9 p.m.: The Big Dam Horns ($20)
◼️ The Hall
721 W. Ninth St.
(501) 406-1364; littlerockhall.com
10:30 p.m.: 90's Country New Year with Mustache the Band ($20-$40)
◼️ Hibernia Irish Tavern
2:30 p.m.: Traditional Irish session
9:30 p.m.: Southern Frayed
◼️ The Oyster Bar
3-6 p.m.: Jordan Cullum
6-9 p.m.: Ben and Doug
◼️ Pizza D' Action
2915 W. Markham St.
(501) 666-5403
8 p.m.-2 a.m.: EDM Rave ($10)
◼️ The Rail Yard
1212 E. Sixth St.
(501) 372-9273; therailyardlr.com
9 p.m.: Almost Guilty
◼️ Rev Room
9 p.m.: Tragikly White ($25 advance; $30 day of show; $35 reserved)
◼️ Robinson Center
426 W. Markham St.
(501) 240-2698; littlerock.com
9 p.m.-2 a.m.: Mac Royals ($55-$100)
◼️ Sterling Market
9 p.m.-1 a.m.: Sean Fresh and Country Florist
◼️ Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack
9-11:45 p.m.: Lucious Spiller Band ($20-$150)
◼️ Willy D's
8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, Brad Perkins, Cliff & Susan
MAUMELLE
◼️ Maumelle Event Center
10919 Maumelle Blvd.
(501) 529-6434; levelup-recovery.com
7 p.m.-12 a.m.: Level Up-Recovery: Masquerade Ball with Porsha Love (free)
JACKSONVILLE
◼️ Hot Tails & Cocktails
7607 John Harden Drive
(501) 982-2900
9 p.m.-1 a.m.: Tumblewood Drive Band
NEW BLAINE
◼️ VFW Post 8383
898 N. Arkansas 197
(479) 938-2398
8 p.m.: Jamie Jones & 6 Inches to the Left ($15 advance; $20 at the door)
NEWPORT
◼️ Angry Possum
121 Hazel St.
(870) 495-3086
9 p.m.-12 a.m.: Pamela Hopkins Band ($55)
CADDO VALLEY
◼️ Betty's Big Country Dance Hall
102 Crystal Palace Drive
(870) 403-0373; bettysbigcountrydance.com
7 p.m.-1 a.m.: The Joseph Logue Band ($15; $25 per couple)
CALICO ROCK
◼️ Juniper's Back Door
131 Main St.
(870) 916-2220
8 p.m.: Chuck Hughes & Mike Gavin
CONWAY
◼️ Kings Live Music
7:30 p.m.: Whiskey Halo & Caitlin Dickerson ($20)
◼️ TC's Midtown Grill
1611 E. Oak St., Suite 19
(501) 205-0576
9 p.m.: The Karla Case Band
EL DORADO
◼️ The Well Bar (Inside the Haywood)
210 S. Washington Ave.
(870) 677-6810
9-11 p.m.: Blackstrap
11 p.m.-1 a.m.: DJ Carter
HOT SPRINGS
◼️ Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa
10 a.m.-1 p.m.: Jacob Flores (Venetian Room)
◼️ Arlington: The Conference Center
8:30 p.m.-1 a.m.: Parker Francis Band ($50)
◼️ Arlington: The Crystal Ballroom
7:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m.: Stardust Big Band ($235)
◼️ The Barrett Center
2231 E. Grand Ave.
(501) 282-3812
8 p.m.-12:15 a.m.: Eddy and Barbie's Ballroom Dance Party ($50)
◼️ Copper Penny Pub
8 p.m.-1 a.m.: DJ Weeps on the Beat
◼️ J&S Italian Villa
6:30-10 p.m.: Gavin Harper
◼️ Maxine's Live
700 Central Ave.
(501) 321-0909; maxineslive.com
9 p.m.: Cosmic Cream, Mr. Orange ($10)
◼️ Pop's Lounge at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort
4-8 p.m.: Cliff & Susan Band
9 p.m.-2 a.m.: Identity Crisis
◼️ Mainline Sports Bar at Oaklawn
9 p.m.-1 a.m.: DJ Kramer
◼️ Oaklawn Hotel Lobby
4-8 p.m.: Arkansas Symphony String Quartet
9 p.m.-1 a.m.: Jacob Flores
◼️ The Ohio Club
8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m.: Ohio Club Players
◼️ Vapors Live
315 Park Ave.
(501) 463-4463; vaporslive.com
8 p.m.: Livin' the Dream ($69)
HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE
◼️ The Beehive
7-12:30 a.m.: Bad Habit
◼️ Dolce Vita Italian Ristorante
111 Ponderosa Lane, Suite A
(501) 226-3377
4-7 p.m.: The Heartbeats
◼️ Sand Trap Sports Bar
4501 Arkansas 7
(501) 226-0004
8 p.m.: All Over the Road
MENA
◼️ Elks Lodge 781
503 Ninth St.
(479) 394-3740
8-11:55 p.m.: Borrowed Money
MORRILTON
◼️ Point Remove Brewing Company
8 p.m.-12:01 a.m.: The Beards and The Bees ($60)
RUSSELLVILLE
◼️ VFW Roger's Rye Post 2283
8:30 p.m.-1 a.m.: Nate Turner and Hwy 70 West Band
TEXARKANA
◼️ 1923 Banana Club
10 p.m.-1 a.m.: Stevie Ray & The Deacon
◼️ Whiskey River Country
310 E. 49th St.
(870) 773-4903
7 p.m.: Moss Brothers Band, Trophy Husband, David Howe and The Howlers
MONDAY
HOT SPRINGS
◼️ The Ohio Club
6-9 p.m.: Larry Womack
◼️ Pop's Lounge at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort
9 p.m.-12 a.m.: Identity Crisis
◼️ Oaklawn Event Center
7 p.m.: The Rocket Man Show-Tribute to Elton John ($30-$75)
TUESDAY
LITTLE ROCK
◼️ Hibernia Irish Tavern
7 p.m.: James Kersey hosts open mic
◼️ Willy D's
8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, Matt Sammons
HOT SPRINGS
◼️ Mama's Little Italy
1020 Airport Road
(501) 881-4121
5:30-8:30 p.m.: Jacob Flores
WEDNESDAY
BENTON
◼️ Chepe's Mexican Grill
17324 I-30 Frontage Road
(501) 794-6656; chepesgrill.com
5:45-8:45 p.m.: Jacob Flores
CABOT
◼️ Deer Creek Fire&Stone
2541 W. Main St.
(501) 843-3337; deercreekfireandstone.com
6-9 p.m.: Shaw Revolver
MORRILTON
◼️ Yesterday's Bar + Grill
1502 Oak St.
(501) 354-1900
6 p.m.: Jocko and Tom Yankton
To be included in Live Music listings, please submit your venue's information before midnight on Sunday to: arlivemusicscene@gmail.com