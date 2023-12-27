Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports

Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, who has a long history of making antisemitic comments, apologized Tuesday to the Jewish community in an Instagram post written in Hebrew. "I sincerely apologize to the Jewish community for any unintended outburst caused by my words or actions," Ye wrote. "It was not my intention to offend or demean, and I deeply regret any pain I may have caused." The statement arrives less than two weeks after Ye went on an antisemitic rant in Las Vegas while promoting his upcoming album. "After causing untold damage by using his vast influence and platform to poison countless minds with vicious antisemitism and hate, an apology in Hebrew may be the first step on a long journey towards making amends to the Jewish community and all those who he has hurt," the Anti-Defamation League said in a statement to The Associated Press and other news outlets Tuesday. "Ultimately, actions will speak louder than words but this initial act of contrition is welcome." Ye has a history of offensive and antisemitic comments, including repeated praise of Hitler and the Nazis. Ye's latest apology ends with him saying he's committed to "learning from this experience" and plans on "making amends." A representative for Ye did not immediately respond to the AP's request for further comment.

Beyonce's childhood home was consumed by a Christmas Day fire. Firefighters in Houston's Third Ward responded around 2 a.m. to a raging blaze on the 2400 block of Rosedale St., according to local station KIAH. They reportedly took 10 minutes to largely tamp down the flames after needing only three minutes to arrive on the scene. The couple who live in the house and their two children were home at the time but uninjured. What caused the two-story home to catch fire wasn't immediately clear. The holiday season helps make December the leading month for residential fires in the U.S., according to the National Fire Protection Association. The Knowles family paid $64,000 for the Houston home in 1981, according to TMZ. They left the three-bedroom house in 1986 after Beyonce's sister was born. The home features a spiral staircase, three bathrooms and an office. TMZ said a buyer paid $310,000 for the 8,640-square-foot lot next to the house last year.