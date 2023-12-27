Home prices in U.S.

reach record highs

Home prices in the United States rose for a ninth-straight month, reaching a fresh record as buyers battled for a stubbornly tight supply of listings.

A national gauge of prices rose 0.6% in October from September, according to seasonally adjusted data from S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller. A seasonally adjusted measure of prices in 20 of the largest cities also rose 0.6%.

"U.S. home prices accelerated at their fastest annual rate of the year in October," Brian Luke, head of commodities, real and digital assets at S&P Dow Jones Indices, said in a statement. "We are experiencing broad-based home-price appreciation across the country, with steady gains seen in 19 of 20 cities."

The index measures a period when 30-year mortgage rates were climbing toward 8%, shutting out increasing numbers of would-be homebuyers. Many are current owners who are postponing moves while clinging to the favorable loans they landed when borrowing costs were at historic lows.

-- Bloomberg News (WPNS)

Bitcoin's value drops

4.3%, below $42,000

Bitcoin's value dropped below $42,000 on Tuesday for the first time in a week as its recent rally has started to show signs of stalling.

The largest cryptocurrency by market value dropped as much as 4.3% to $41,656 on Tuesday in New York. Smaller, less known tokens that have rallied in recent weeks, such as Solana and Avalanche, fell more, declining more than 10% each.

"Looking ahead, I would stay cautious and brace for potential volatility this week because of year-end flows, options and futures expiries and the overall environment with thin liquidity because of the holidays," said Jaime Baeza, chief executive officer at crypto hedge fund AnB Investments.

Bitcoin has surged more than 150% this year on optimism that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission will soon give their first blessing for an exchange-traded fund that invests directly in the digital asset. Investors will find out by Jan. 10 if that bet, which crypto bulls consider a near-certain winner, pans out.

-- Bloomberg News (WPNS)

Index closes up 7.16

on low-volume day

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Tuesday at 934.52, up 7.16.

"A low-volume day for stocks after the Christmas break as major U.S indexes closed slightly higher on Tuesday with investors holding onto hope that this two-month rally will continue into the new year," said Chris Harkins, managing director at Raymond James & Associates.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.