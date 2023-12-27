FOOTBALL

Vikings lose starters

The Minnesota Vikings will have to play the final two games of the regular season -- and any playoff appearances -- without tight end T.J. Hockenson and outside linebacker D.J. Wonnum. Both starters suffered season-ending injuries during Sunday's 30-24 loss to the Lions, Coach Kevin O'Connell announced on Tuesday. Hockenson suffered two torn right knee ligaments, the ACL and MCL, when he was hit low by Lions safety Kerby Joseph in the third quarter during a 24-yard catch. Early in the fourth quarter, Wonnum dropped to the turf while rushing Lions quarterback Jared Goff. He suffered a torn quad tendon. Both players will undergo surgery and be placed on injured reserve. O'Connell added that receiver Jordan Addison (ankle) and cornerback Mekhi Blackmon (shoulder) have a chance to play in Sunday night's game against Green Bay. Both left the Lions loss and did not return. Hockenson has been one of the only consistent parts of the Vikings' 10th-ranked offense this season. He played through two injured ribs in November, when on Nov. 12 he set the NFL record as the first tight end with at least 10 catches, 125 yards and a score in a single half. He finished the season with a career-high 95 catches for 960 receiving yards -- just 40 yards shy of his first 1,000-yard campaign. The Vikings signed Hockenson to a four-year extension worth up to $68.5 million on Aug. 31.

Lawrence hurt again

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has a sprained AC joint in his throwing shoulder, but Coach Doug Pederson says he could practice later this week. Pederson says Lawrence "is progressing" and "he's a little bit sore." The Jaguars (8-7) host Carolina (2-13) on Sunday. Jacksonville is trying to end a four-game skid and keep alive hopes of making the postseason for the second time in as many seasons. Lawrence has started 51 consecutive games since the Jags drafted him first overall in 2021. He's been banged up of late, dealing with a sprained knee, a sprained ankle, a concussion and now a sprained shoulder.

Texans nab Jackson off waivers

The Houston Texans have claimed hard-hitting but oft-suspended safety Kareem Jackson off waivers from the Denver Broncos. Jackson began his 14-year career with the Texans as the 20th overall pick in the 2010 draft out of Alabama. After nine seasons with Houston, he moved to safety when he joined the Broncos in 2019. This year, he's repeatedly run afoul of the league's safety rules with several illegal hits. Those have cost him nearly $1 million in salary and fines. He met with Commissioner Roger Goodell last month to see what he could do to avoid future fines.

Siemian to start for Jets

Trevor Siemian will start a second consecutive game at quarterback for the New York Jets with Zach Wilson still in the concussion protocol. Coach Robert Saleh ruled Wilson out Tuesday as the Jets prepare to face the Browns in Cleveland on Thursday night. Siemian was 27 of 49 for 217 yards with a touchdown pass to Jason Brownlee and an interception in New York's 30-28 victory over Washington on Sunday. Wilson suffered a concussion in the first half of New York's 30-0 loss at Miami last Sunday. It's uncertain if he'll be cleared to play in the season finale at New England on Jan. 7.

Cardinals release CB Wilson

The Arizona Cardinals have released cornerback Marco Wilson, a third-year player who began the season as a starter but lost his job after a rough adjustment to the team's new defense. Wilson was a fourth-round pick in 2021 out of Florida and played in 43 games, including 37 starts. The Cardinals announced he had been released on Monday. Wilson had some good moments last year in his second NFL season, but regressed this fall under a first-year coaching staff that includes Coach Jonathan Gannon and defensive coordinator Nick Rallis. Wilson routinely gave up big plays over the first 11 games before he was relegated to special teams. He played zero defensive snaps over the past four weeks.

Rudolph may start this week

Mason Rudolph's dynamic play against Cincinnati helped keep the Pittsburgh Steelers' season alive. The longtime backup quarterback could get a chance to do it again when the Steelers visit Seattle on New Year's Eve. Coach Mike Tomlin says Rudolph will "have the ball" to begin the week and will get the nod against the Seahawks if starter Kenny Pickett's surgically repaired right ankle is not ready in time. Rudolph threw for 290 yards and two long touchdowns to George Pickens in a win over the Bengals that moved Pittsburgh to 8-7 and kept its faint playoff hopes afloat.

BASEBALL

Yankees trade Florial

The Yankees traded former top prospect Estevan Florial to the Cleveland Guardians, acquiring right-hander Cody Morris for the 26-year-old outfielder. Florial signed with the Yankees in 2015 and was rated their top prospect in 2019 by MLB.com before dropping to sixth in 2020, 10th in 2021 and 30th in 2022. He made his big league debut in August 2020 and has played in just 48 major league games over four seasons, hitting .209 with 1 home run, 11 RBI and 6 stolen bases. Morris, 27, had a 6.75 ERA in six appearances with the Guardians this year.

BASKETBALL

Pelicans renew naming rights

The New Orleans Pelicans and Smoothie King have agreed to renew their arena naming rights contract. The Pelicans say the arena will retain its "identity as the Smoothie King Center for the foreseeable future." Neither the club nor Smoothie King released details on the specific length or value of the agreement. The initial agreement was reached in 2014 and ran for 10 years through the current NBA season. The Pelicans' lease at the 24-year-old arena is due to expire next summer. But the club already has said it intends to exercise an option to remain in the Smoothie King Center through at least the end of the current decade. Owner Gayle Benson said "We are thrilled to extend our relationship with Smoothie King and maintain the iconic Smoothie King Center as the home of the New Orleans Pelicans."