Other Days

100 years ago

Dec. 27, 1923

FORT SMITH -- Observance of Christmas in the city was marred by two serious accidents. Six-year-old Marvin Dunagon was induced to hold a giant firecracker between his teeth while it exploded and, as a result, is in a hospital in a serious condition. ... Edward Thedford, aged 10, will lose the sight of his right eye and possibly the left as the result of injuries sustained Christmas morning while experimenting with a dynamite cap.

50 years ago

Dec. 27, 1973

The North Little Rock City Council Wednesday ... elected Rev. D. L. Lindsey, 49, as the city's first black alderman. ... Lindsey succeeded Don W. Garrison, 45, as alderman of the First Ward. Garrison resigned Saturday, four days after he was convicted of obtaining illegally about $16,000 from the North Little Rock Policemen's Pension and Relief Fund in 1972. ... The Council accepted Garrison's resignation before considering a resolution electing Mr. Lindsey. The new alderman is pastor of the Revelation Church of God in Christ at Carlisle and of the Emmanuel Church of Christ at Fifteenth and Poplar Streets, North Little Rock. He is owner of Lindsey's Bar-B-Que at 201 East Fourteenth Street, North Little Rock.

25 years ago

Dec. 27, 1998

A dozen youths and four adults from St. James United Methodist Church in Little Rock will visit Mexico this week as part of a Christmas mission to feed victims of drought, flooding and hurricane that plagued South Texas and Mexico in recent months. "This group is normally looking forward to a skiing trip this time of the year," said Brad Gaston, youth director at the church. Instead, they will join about 200 other young people from across the nation on the mission trip. This is the second trip youth from the church have made this year to the Mexican border to feed the poor, he said. The first trip was in July.

10 years ago

Dec. 27, 2013

JONESBORO -- If not for the support of her family and friends, Heather Clements believes she would have been homeless after a 2010 divorce. Now the Jonesboro grants administrator has developed a 13-member committee composed of social service representatives to study ways to alleviate what Clements calls a growing population of homeless people in northeast Arkansas. She estimates that there are more than 200 homeless people in Craighead and Greene counties, based on the number of people who seek shelter each night at centers in Jonesboro and Paragould. A U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development report estimated 3,800 people were homeless in Arkansas during a count taken in January 2013 -- the latest figure available.