Report: Wisconsin aims to hire UA’s Guiton

FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas wide receivers coach Kenny Guiton has been targeted by Wisconsin Coach Luke Fickell to take the same position with the Badgers, according to a report Tuesday.

FootballScoop.com reported Tuesday night, citing unnamed sources, that Guiton will land the job at Wisconsin.

Guiton played quarterback at Ohio State from 2010-13, overlapping with Fickell's tenure with the Buckeyes as co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach all of those seasons with the exception of 2011, when he served a one-year stint as interim head coach after the suspension and then resignation of Coach Jim Tressel.

Guiton, 32, has been receivers coach for Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman since the 2021 season. He served four games as offensive coordinator this season after Pittman fired Dan Enos on Oct. 22, and the Razorbacks produced one of their best offensive games in his debut in a 39-36 overtime win at Florida.

Arkansas racked up 481 yards total offense and produced its first 100-yard game by a running back in the program's first-ever win at Florida.

The Razorbacks had an up-and-down finish offensively with Guiton as play caller, producing 255 yards and 225 yards in SEC home losses to Auburn and Missouri sandwiched around a 510-yard effort in a win over Florida International.

After Pittman hired Bobby Petrino, Arkansas' former head coach, as offensive coordinator in late November, Guiton resumed his role as receivers coach as the Razorbacks pointed toward the first day of the early national signing period last Wednesday.

Wisconsin has been seeking a replacement for assistant coach Mike Brown, who left his role as receivers coach to take the same job at Notre Dame.

If Guiton departs, Pittman will be looking for his third receivers coach entering his fifth season. Pittman retained Justin Stepp off the previous Chad Morris regime for the 2020 season before Stepp left to take a job at South Carolina in his hometown of Columbia, S.C., with Shane Beamer.

Pittman said on National Signing Day he did not anticipate any further staff movement from his standpoint. The Razorbacks have hired Petrino and offensive line coach Eric Mateos, who replaced Cody Kennedy, since completing a 4-8 season. Kennedy took a job as offensive line assistant for new Mississippi State Coach Jeff Lebby.