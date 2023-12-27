Second victim named in Dec. 20 double homicide in Little Rock

Little Rock police on Wednesday identified the second person killed Dec. 20 in a shooting on 14th Street.

Dejon Nelms, 21, was found fatally shot in the roadway outside 3424 W. 14th St. after they responded to an activation of the city's ShotSpotter gunfire detection system, police spokesman Mark Edwards said.

Nelms is the second victim identified in the incident. On Dec. 21, police identified Modesti Allmon, 20, as the first victim. Both of the victims died at the scene.

Police had not publicly identified any suspects in the shooting as of Wednesday.