Springdale man dies in wreck while fleeing police, report says

SPRINGDALE -- A Springdale man died after crashing a stolen car early Christmas Day, according to the Arkansas State Police.

Wilmer Jubell, 20, was fleeing Springdale police at a high rate of speed at 1:37 a.m. Monday in a red, 2018 Dodge Ram pickup when the crash occurred, according to a fatal crash summary on the state Department of Public Safety website.

Springdale police said an officer tried to stop Jubell in the area of Powell Street and Ewalt Avenue for careless driving about 1:35 a.m.

Jubell failed to stop and drove north on Powell, continued north on Park Street, then turned east on Emma Avenue and accelerated to speeds of around 100 mph, according to a news release from the Springdale Police Department.

A short time later, Jubell was driving east on East Emma Avenue when he crossed over East Huntsville Road and failed to negotiate a curve onto Butterfield Coach Road. The pickup left the roadway, hit a culvert on a private drive and went airborne into a wooded area near Emma and Preston Street. The car struck a tree, and Jubell was thrown through the windshield, according to the crash summary.

Jubell was pronounced dead at the scene.

Jubell's body was taken to the Washington County coroner's office then sent to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory for an autopsy.

Police said they do not yet know if Jubell was driving while impaired. Conditions were wet at the time of the crash, according to police.

Police later learned the vehicle Jubell was driving had been reported stolen from an area business.