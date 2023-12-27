UNDER THE RADAR: Jonesboro’s Chris Stacy

On Wednesdays we feature an in-state prospect who could be flying under the radar of college coaches. This week's UTR prospect is Jonesboro’s Chris Stacy.

Class: 2024

Position: Receiver

Size: 6-0, 165 pounds

Stats: As a senior, Stacy had 57 catches for 930 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Interest: Arkansas Tech, Fort Hays (Kan.) State and Coffeyville (Kan.) Community College

Coach Tyler George on Stacy:

“He’s a dynamic player; very explosive [and] the ultimate competitor — a kid who really hates to lose and he’ll do what ever it takes to win. We obviously had games he went off for 200-plus yards, and then there’s games he didn’t get as involved, but was able to impact the game blocking. To me that makes a big difference when your best wide receiver is willing to get involved in the blocking game. That says everything you need to know about the type of kid he is.

“Never misses a day; he’s super consistent. In the summertime we go football at 6:30, 7 and at 10 o’clock. He’s in the gym for basketball practice. He never complains about it and he always has a smile on his face.”



