White House continues Apple Watch sales ban

The White House declined to overturn a sales ban on some versions of Apple Inc.'s smartwatches in the United States, failing to offer a reprieve to the tech giant.

The U.S. International Trade Commission determined in October that Apple violated two Masimo Corp. health-technology patents with a blood-oxygen sensor in some of its watches. The White House had 60 days to review the import ban, with the decision resting with US Trade Representative Katherine Tai.





"After careful consultations, Ambassador Tai decided not to reverse the ITC's determination and the ITC's decision became final on December 26, 2023," the Office of the US Trade Representative said Tuesday in a statement.

Ahead of that deadline, Apple moved to stop selling the Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 in the U.S. at the company's online store and retail outlets.

The ban threatens a business that generated about $17 billion in revenue in the last fiscal year, according to analyst estimates.

Apple, based in Cupertino, Calif., added the blood-oxygen sensor to its watches in 2020. Masimo argued it invented the technology -- and that the iPhone maker had poached its employees. The ITC sided with Masimo, an Irvine, Calif.-based medical device maker.

Health features have become a key selling point for the Apple Watch, vaulting the company into competition with medical device makers.

The Series 9 and Ultra 2 models account for most of Apple's watch sales. The company doesn't disclose how much revenue the product line brings in, but it's a core part of its Wearables, Home and Accessories business, which generates sales of more than $40 billion a year.

The Biden administration placed little public emphasis on the dispute ahead of Tuesday's statement, but has dedicated considerable attention to antitrust efforts, with President Joe Biden saying regularly that competition is a pillar of healthy economies.

The U.S. president has authority to intervene and stop import bans, though such actions are rare.

A prolonged ban would hit one of Apple's biggest moneymakers at a difficult time. Already, the company has been struggling to pull out of a sales slump. Heading into the holiday season, Apple revenue had dropped for four straight quarters, the longest such streak in two decades.

Apples shares fell 55 cents, or less than 1%, to close Tuesday at $193.05.



