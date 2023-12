Little Rock, 1949: "Spent the night here in Little Rock, just got through with breakfast, having a wonderful time." Mr. and Mrs. Lambert stayed at the Alamo Plaza on Roosevelt Road, once a popular brand of tourist courts across the southwest. It was razed decades ago. The site then held a McDonald's for a few years, across from the Pulaski County jail, until that was razed as well.

Send questions or comments to Arkansas Postcard Past, P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, AR 72203