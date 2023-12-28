Fish habitat an option for disposing of Christmas tree

As the holiday season ends, Arkansans who opted to celebrate with a real Christmas tree have multiple options for getting rid of it.

One option is taking it to the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, which uses them to create fish habitats in bodies of water.

Commission spokesman Trey Reid said the trees create dense habitats where fish congregate, making for better fishing spots.

Trees should be clean of all ornaments, lights and tinsel before they are dropped off. Artificial Christmas trees will not be accepted.

Flocked live trees that have a white, powdery mixture on the branches will be accepted, according to the commission.

In Central Arkansas, the trees can be dropped off at any of the following locations:

Arkansas River -- Riverview Park Access in North Little Rock.

Lake Barnett -- Reed Access.

Lake Conway -- Lawrence Landing Access.

Greers Ferry Lake -- Sandy Beach (Heber Springs), Devils Fork Recreation Area and Choctaw Recreation Area (Choctaw-Clinton).

Harris Brake Lake -- Chittman Hill Access.

Lake Pickthorne -- Holland Bottoms Access.

Lake Overcup -- Lake Overcup Landing.

Cox Creek Lake -- Cox Creek Lake Public Access.

Lake Hamilton -- Andrew Hulsey State Fish Hatchery Access Area.

Jack Nolen Lake -- Boat Ramp Access at Fire Station.

Sugar Loaf Lake -- Boat Ramp Access.

A list of drop-off sites around the state can be found at agfc.com/news/add-some-holiday-cheer-to-your-favorite-fishing-hole/.

Trees are accepted until the end of January.

Little Rock residents can also place their real trees curbside for yard waste collection as long as the tree is not taller than 6 feet, has a trunk diameter of less than 6 inches and weighs less than 50 pounds.

If the tree is larger, the city asks that it be cut into smaller segments.

Artificial trees can be scheduled for pickup through the city's bulky item collection program by contacting 311.

Pulaski County Sanitation customers may use the limb pickup service to dispose of real trees. All decorations must be removed.

In Jacksonville, trees can be picked up at curbside as part of regular service.

In Maumelle, real trees will be picked up on regular yard waste pick up days, as long as all ornaments and lights have been taken off. Artificial trees must fit into trash carts for pickup.

