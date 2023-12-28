The Recruiting Guy

Get to know: Arkansas O-line signee Fernando Carmona

Today at 2:00 a.m.

by Richard Davenport

Arkansas offensive line signee Fernando Carmona and his parents during his official visit to Fayetteville earlier in December.

When Arkansas landed former San Jose State transfer Fernando Carmona on Dec. 15, the Razorbacks secured the services of the top interior offensive lineman in the NCAA transfer portal.

Carmona, 6-5 and 315 pounds, picked Arkansas over offers from Auburn, Ole Miss, Michigan State, Texas Tech, South Carolina, Pittsburgh, Arizona State and Virginia Tech. He visited Arkansas and UCLA, and canceled a trip to Auburn after pledging to the Hogs. 

On3.com rates Carmona the No. 1 interior offensive lineman and No. 38 overall transfer in the portal. 

Carmona was a tight end in high school and was moved to the line at San Jose State where he started every game as a redshirt freshman and sophomore. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

Nickname: Double Nickels 

Favorite thing about playing O-line: Hitting someone and doing it over and over and over again.

Coach Eric Mateos is: A game changer. He’s a young, hungry coach that loves the Razorbacks and wants to change this offensive line around.

My funniest football moment: Making my first ever tackle in game — I didn’t know what I was really doing but I threw my body and got a tackle.

Playlist before a game: A mixture of country and rap

My favorite TV show: The Price is Right

If I won the lottery, my first purchases would be: Getting me a Tesla 

My favorite influencer is: Duke Manyweather 

Where would you like to time travel: back to the past or to the future and why: I would travel back in time to party with my parents.

Two things that really irritate me: Not having ketchup with my food and running out of water in the house.

If you could meet a famous person, who would it be: Adam Sandler 

My hidden talent is: I can eat a lot of food

Your favorite fast food chain and why: Canes. It’s reliable and tasty every time.

I will never ever eat: Fish

My favorite food buffet is: All 

Favorite ice cream: Ben and Jerry’s tonight dough 

Who is your all-time celebrity crush: Dolly Parton

What sport is the most boring watch: Soccer

Nothing makes me laugh more than: Good comedy 

I miss my: Dogs

The one foreign country I would like to visit: Cuba

I’m terrified of: Spiders

Love or hate horror movies and why: Love, because the ladies love horror movies.

Do you think aliens exist: Most definitely 

Best advice I’ve received: Don’t be a JAG (Just A Guy)

Role model and why: My brother George is my role model. He was the one who got me to play football.

People would be surprised that I: Only played offensive line for three years