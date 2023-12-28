High school basketball roundups

GIRLS

NORTH LITTLE ROCK 59, HOUSTON (TEXAS) MEMORIAL 33 Jocelyn Tate scored 13 points, and Kinley Mears clocked out with 11 points as North Little Rock (15-0) remained unbeaten and advanced to the next round of the Mansfield (Texas) Invitational. Madison Hatley scored 10 points, and Katie Fimple put in nine points for the Lady Charging Wildcats. North Little Rock also beat Frisco Memorial (Texas) 60-47 later in the day behind Tate's 21 points. Fimple had 12 points and Jaliyah White tallied eight points.

FORT SMITH NORTHSIDE 58, SPRINGFIELD (MO.) HILLCREST 17 Northside didn't allow Hillcrest to score more than six points in any quarter and had no problems advancing in the Pink and White Tournament on the Drury University campus in Springfield. Erianna Gooden had 19 points for Northside (10-2), which claimed an early 20-6 lead and went on a 14-2 run to make it a 34-8 halftime cushion. The Lady Bears then had a 46-13 lead to start the fourth quarter. Hazley Grotjohn added 15 points and Isabella Kindrick 10 for Northside, which will play Aurora (Mo.) in today's action.

MOUNT VERNON-ENOLA HOLIDAY CLASSIC

At Mount Vernon-Enola

CONWAY CHRISTIAN 66, SOUTH SIDE BEE BRANCH 40 Conley Gibson scored 13 of her 19 points in the second half as Conway Christian (8-7) moved on. All 18 of Ashlyn Kinley's points came from behind the three-point line while Chezney Stone collected 13 points for the Lady Eagles. Aubrey Lankford notched a team-high 14 points for South Side Bee Branch (6-15). Ali Goodwin and Chaning Thorn both had eight points for the Lady Hornets.

BIGELOW 60, WEST SIDE GREERS FERRY 22 Jaiden Mayo collected 15 of her 23 points in the second half of a beating for Bigelow (9-7). Bella Johnson scored 11 points as well for the Lady Panthers. Eden Murphree's eight points led West Side Greers Ferry (4-13).

MOUNT VERNON-ENOLA 65, ROSE BUD 21 A.J. Person hit four three-pointers and finished with 16 points in another blowout for Mount Vernon-Enola (23-0). Dessie McCarty scored 15 points, and both Ashleigh Sprague and Coree Kyle had 12 points for the Lady Warhawks.

CONCORD 57, NEMO VISTA 29 Ashlyn Cossey had 19 points in a blowout for Concord (18-2). Laiken Cornett and Kately Cornett both added 13 points for the Lady Pirates.

ULTIMATE INVITATIONAL

At Mountain Home

FARMINGTON 67, MAMMOTH SPRING 49 Marin Adams' 15 points allowed Farmington (17-1) to pull away after a close tussle in the first half. J'Myra London added 12 points for the Lady Cardinals. Brynn Washam had 20 points and Adrianna Corbett followed with 12 points and 8 rebounds for Mammoth Spring (18-4).

CABOT 55, SALEM 42 Marleigh Sellars scored 23 points for Salem (10-4) in its loss to the Lady Panthers. Allie Smith contributed six points for the Lady Greyhounds.

MOUNTAIN HOME 49, PARAGOULD 20 Jayla Yonkers came up with 14 points in a first-round victory for Mountain Home (10-4). Laykin Moore finished with 10 points for the Lady Bombers.

DUMAS 47, FLIPPIN 41 Kendri Broughton dropped 24 points and pulled down 17 rebounds as Dumas (14-2) slipped by the Lady Bobcats. Steph Steen and Ziyaun McKinzie both scored seven points for the Lady Bobcats.

WILDCAT CLASSIC

At Episcopal Collegiate, Little Rock

EPISCOPAL COLLEGIATE 50, eSTEM 40 Sophie Eble had 23 points to push Episcopal Collegiate (5-6) to a win over the Lady Mets. Laney Marsh contributed 22 points and 10 rebounds for the Lady Wildcats.

BOYS

BENTONVILLE 59, EAST RIVER (FLA.) 39 Elijah Wilhelm's 19 points guided Bentonville (9-5) in the KSA Classic in Orlando. Owen Dehrmann and Ma'aiki Dauda both scored 11 points for the Tigers. Javyn Williams collected eight points as well.

SPRINGDALE HAR-BER 80, MEMPHIS (TENN.) KIRBY 47 Har-Ber built a 42-17 halftime lead and cruised past Kirby during the opening round of the Neosho (Mo.) Holiday Classic. The Wildcats (12-1) led 24-11 after one quarter, then went on an 18-6 run over the next 8 minutes for their big halftime cushion. Har-Ber went on to enjoy a 66-34 lead after three quarters. Jaxon Conley had 16 points to lead the Wildcats, who will return to action at 6:30 p.m. today in a Gold Division semifinal game against Conway, which claimed a 57-32 victory over St. Joseph (Mo.) Lafayette. Hayden Wood added 14 points and Courtland Muldrew 13 for Har-Ber.

OZARK MOUNTAIN 55, LEAD HILL 41 Ozark Mountain made an early 18-5 lead stand and defeated Lead Hill during Tuesday's opening round of the 49th annual North Arkansas College Invitational Tournament. Lead Hill cut the lead to 28-18 by halftime and 37-31 after three quarters, but Ozark Mountain outscored the Tigers 18-10 over the final 8 minutes to secure the win. Marcus Field and Kooper Baker each had 13 points for Ozark Mountain while Tate Dixon and Mason Gilmore added 12 apiece. Kaden Baker had 15 points and Coda Lemon 11 for Lead Hill, which is idle until a home game Jan. 5 against Deer.

RONNIE BROGDON INVITATIONAL

At Highland

SPRINGDALE 64, NETTLETON 52 Isaiah Sealy and Brylan Sims each had 16 points to elevate Springdale (8-5) past the Raiders. Tyler Bell connected for 12 points, and Cy Bates finished with 11 points, 6 rebounds and 3 assists for the Bulldogs.

CS BANK HOLIDAY HOOPS TOURNAMENT

At Berryville

ARKADELPHIA 72, GREEN FOREST 46 James Elgas broke loose for 27 points, 11 rebounds and 7 assists in a 26-point win for Arkadelphia (6-2). Seth Golden scored 15 points, and Isaac Williams gathered 13 points, 11 rebounds and 6 assists for the Badgers. Brayden Wagner also touted 10 points, 6 steals, 4 rebounds and 4 assists for Arkadelphia.

LARRY RAY MEMORIAL TOURNAMENT

At Jessieville

CUTTER-MORNING STAR 62, MOUNT IDA 20 Jalen Carter's 11 points powered Cutter-Morning Star (13-1) into the next round. Ahmod Davis ended with 10 points for the Eagles. Jedidiah Harper tallied six points for Mount Ida (2-7).

HECTOR 48, MAGNET COVE 23 Grayson Mulder's 12 points helped Hector (6-6) whip the Panthers. P.J. Henderson added 11 points for the Wildcats. Damian Stevens had six points to lead Magnet Cove (1-9).

MOUNT VERNON-ENOLA HOLIDAY CLASSIC

At Mount Vernon-Enola

CONWAY CHRISTIAN 49, WEST SIDE GREERS FERRY 43 Miles Dickinson had 14 of his 23 points in the opening half to lift Conway Christian (5-3) by the Eagles. Jeryn Thomas added eight points. Jacob Carlton scored 24 points, including 16 points in the first half, for West Side Greers Ferry (6-12). Bryant Brown provided nine points.

BIGELOW 60, SOUTH SIDE BEE BRANCH 42 Brandt Tipton dropped 19 points as Bigelow (7-0) rolled over the Hornets. Bennett Wilson had 14 points for the Panthers. Haze Hulse's 17 points were tops for South Side Bee Branch (10-15). Case Walls scored 11 points.

NORTHEAST ARKANSAS TOURNAMENT

At Jonesboro

RIVERCREST 52, BATESVILLE 48 Budda Harris scored 15 points as Rivercrest (7-0) battled back from a 15-point, second-half deficit. Jayden Young had 13 points while Fran Robinson and Koby Turner tossed in nine and eight points, respectively, for the Colts.

ULTIMATE auto group tournament

At Mountain Home

FARMINGTON 78, COTTER 27 Jaxon Berry did plenty of damage with 17 points as Farmington (15-2) dominated. Layne Taylor added 16 points, 12 rebounds and 5 assists for the Cardinals. Kolby Wood scored eight points for Cotter (7-13).

WILDCAT CLASSIC

At Episcopal Collegiate, Little Rock

EPISCOPAL COLLEGIATE 76, GUY-PERKINS 22 Jaren Tritt poured in 17 points for Episcopal Collegiate (5-6), which had an easy time with the Thunderbirds. Jaxon Coleman and Quin Clark each had 16 points, and James Mitchell totaled 10 points for the Wildcats.

-- Arkansas Democrat-Gazette