Hogs start search for WR coach

FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman and offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino are sorting through candidates for the vacant wide receivers coach job with the Razorbacks.

One fan favorite for the position, former Arkansas offensive coordinator Garrick McGee, who is now the receivers coach at Louisville, had not been contacted regarding the position as of Wednesday afternoon per Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports and The Athletic.

The Razorbacks are in the market for a wide receivers coach after the departure of Kenny Guiton to Wisconsin, which was confirmed early Wednesday by sources inside the Arkansas program.

Potential candidates could include former Auburn quarterback Dameyune Craig, who worked in that role with Petrino at Texas A&M in 2023, and Paul Petrino, who is Central Michigan's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

McGee, 50, served as quarterbacks coach at Arkansas under Bobby Petrino from 2008-11 and added offensive coordinator duties in 2010-11, working with quarterbacks Ryan Mallett and Tyler Wilson as the Razorbacks peaked at 10-3 and 11-2.

The Tulsa native has bounced around since taking the head coaching job at Alabama-Birmingham in 2012, including stints in the SEC at Missouri (2018-19) and Florida (2020-21). McGee was with Coach Jeff Brohm's staff at Purdue in 2022 before joining him at Louisville for his second stint with the Cardinals, where he was offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for Petrino from 2014-15.

Craig, 49, had been wide receivers coach at Texas A&M for Jimbo Fisher from 2018 to 2021 before moving to quarterbacks coach in 2022. Craig moved back to the receivers coach spot when Petrino arrived for the 2023 season. Like Petrino, he was not retained by incoming Texas A&M Coach Mike Elko.

Craig, known as a dynamic recruiter, led Auburn to an 18-7 record as a starter between 1994-97 before going on to a four-year career with the Carolina Panthers and stints in NFL Europe and the Arena Football League. He started his coaching career in 2003 and reached his first Power 5 spot as quarterbacks coach and recruiting coordinator at Florida State (2010-12). He also worked at Auburn (2013-15) and LSU (2016) in the SEC before returning to Florida State in 2017.

Paul Petrino, at 56 the younger brother of Bobby Petrino, just finished his second season on the Jim McElwain staff at Central Michigan after serving nine years as head coach at Idaho.

He was on staff at Arkansas as offensive coordinator and receivers coach in 2008-09 before leaving his brother's staff to become offensive coordinator at Illinois (2010-11). Paul Petrino re-joined the interim staff of John L. Smith at Arkansas in 2012 before moving to Idaho.

Guiton, 32, served four games as offensive coordinator for Pittman this fall, debuting in an impressive fashion with a 39-36 win in overtime at Florida on Nov. 4. He stepped back into his receivers coach role when Petrino was hired in late November.

Guiton was a quarterback at Ohio State from 2010-13 while current Wisconsin Coach Luke Fickell was serving as co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach and a one-year interim head coach in 2011.

The Badgers are preparing the Reliaquest Bowl, formerly the Outback Bowl, against LSU on Jan. 1 in Tampa, Fla.