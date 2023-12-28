In the News

Glen Fifield of the Indiana State Police said that Matthew Reum, a 27-year-old from Mishawaka, Ind., "made it through the night -- he is alive," after Reum was rescued from his crashed pickup truck where he had been pinned for six days, surviving purely on rainwater.

Bob Gualtieri, Pinellas County, Fla., sheriff, said "we got way too many kids out there with way too many guns" in the aftermath of a 14-year-old boy killing his 23-year-old sister who had tried to break up a fight between him and his 15-year-old brother over Christmas presents.

Lorna Green, a 22-year-old Wyoming woman, was ordered to pay nearly $300,000 in restitution after setting fire to Wyoming's only full-service abortion clinic in Casper in May 2022, before it was set to fully open.

Nico Rios, a Republican state representative from Williston, N.D., said he has no plans to resign despite growing calls after being videoed during a traffic stop berating police with homophobic and anti-migrant language before being arrested for drunken driving.

Pierce Brosnan, the actor best known for playing James Bond, received a citation for "foot travel in a thermal area" at Wyoming's Yellowstone Park, according to a court citation, and faces a mandatory court date at a federal court in Wyoming.

Brothers John and Vince Giovannitti, of N.J., will be sworn in as mayors of neighboring towns, with John's ceremony for Paulsboro mayor on Jan. 2 and Vince starting his second term in Gibbstown the next day.

Clint Boyd, senior paleontologist for the North Dakota Geological Survey, described a woolly mammoth tusk found buried in a coal mine near Beulah, N.D., as "the best Ice Age specimen that I've worked on, personally."

George Santos, the ex-New York Republican congressman, claimed that his car was broken into Tuesday night in Queens, with a "basket of chocolates" and bookbag being stolen, and placed the blame on Democratic Mayor Eric Adams, saying "You want to be a chief executive of a city? Then every failure in that city falls on you ... the city is burning to the ground."

Ben King, a photographer in Charlottesville, Va., described a Whitetail deer named Prince as "very unusual. They don't come along very often," after the 29 point buck was photographed 70 miles southwest of Richmond after it had been shot and killed, causing a poaching investigation to begin.