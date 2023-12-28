Lawsuit involving Gov. Sanders and Arkansas Board of Corrections postponed until Jan. 4

Today's hearing in the lawsuit involving Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders and the Arkansas Board of Corrections has been postponed until Thursday, Jan. 4.

The wife of one of the attorneys for the plaintiff went into labor this morning, which prompted a request for a continuance, according to early morning court filings. Pulaski County Circuit Court Judge Patricia James granted the continuance in an order shortly after 8:30 a.m. this morning, less than an hour before the hearing was scheduled to begin.

The plaintiffs in the case -- the Board of Corrections and Board Chairman Benny Magness -- are asking for an injunction that would block the enforcement of new state laws that the board says infringe on its authority under the state Constitution.

The defendants in the case are Sanders, Corrections Secretary Joe Profiri and the Department of Corrections.

Plaintiff's attorney Abtin Mehdizadegan said the purpose of the hearing is for the judge to decide whether to convert the temporary restraining order that was issued Dec. 15 into a preliminary injunction, which would stay in place until the resolution of the lawsuit.

James stated in her order that the temporary restraining order would be extended until next week's hearing.

In a court filing today, Mehdizadegan stated that his wife called him around 5:32 a.m. to notify him that she was going into labor.

Senior Assistant Attorney General Carl F. "Trey" Cooper III, one of the defendant's attorneys, did not object to the request for a continuance.