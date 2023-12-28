We must take stand

It is time to eliminate any chance of false electors, or faithless electors, by awarding all Arkansas elector votes to the winner of the popular vote. The Electoral College was needed long ago, but I believe it is not needed now and there are too many chances of it being manipulated by money or even leaders of other countries.

Why is it OK for all other elections that winner takes all, but not the presidential?

We as a country should be selecting candidates by popular vote, and our Congress will never be able to make this into law due to "politics and infighting," so it's up to the people to take a stand.

Many states are going to ranked-choice voting. Instead of voting for one person, they rank the choices first, second, etc. When a candidate has 50 percent, you have your winner. It is being used in more than 50 cities and counties. Two states are using this in congressional elections, Alaska and Maine. Soon Nevada will be added.

If you want our elections to be honest and fair, not influenced by money, politics or corruption then please think about this: www.NationalPopularVote.com.

D.C. spending-happy

Kudos to Sen. Rand Paul; but so what?

Once again Senator Paul has completed his annual Festivus Report, but to no avail. Our pork-barrel-hungry elected officials (Arkansas congressmen included) and the unelected deep-state bureaucracy has put you and I deeper in debt with little light at the end of the tunnel.

The bad spending was on projects that warrant a big "Really?": transgender monkey research, money to well-to-do entertainers, Egyptian tourism, dog-walking research to see if fur color makes a difference in heat, Russian cats on treadmills, and the list goes on.

It is time to rein in these spending-happy Washington bureaucrats and hold your congressional members accountable at the ballot box. I believe we in Arkansas deserve to know if our congressional members voted for these types of projects. Over $900 billion in wasted spending. One option to limit this is to ban pork-barrel spending. Each member of Congress needs to apply a litmus test to bills and ask, is it good for America?

It is time Washington did what is best for America.

We need money here

In our home we live on a low fixed income, as a lot of us are. Almost every time I buy items in the grocery store, more than one person complains about how high things are now.

I don't believe we can wait for a new president moving into office. Our country has sent a ton of money for other countries. What about the U.S.? Christ-like help begins at home, right?

Monuments on lawn

A bishop was involved in the proposed monument to aborted fetuses. Miscarriages happen by the thousands daily to women who often aren't aware of it, called "acts of God." Why not erect a monument to them with a plaque explaining that God did it and chose not to explain why?

While we're erecting monuments, let's do a few more as I'm proposing here:

One to the Native Americans the white folks massacred by the thousands, stealing their lands, and abusing their children by the hundreds in efforts to compel them to become Christians, and abandon their native languages and customs of dress.

One to the thousands of Black people enslaved and lynched for trying to escape, falsely accused of misconduct, or just because they were considered less than human.

One to the Japanese Americans forced into concentration camps when they'd done no offenses and were not given trials or other due processes of the courts.

One to gays and lesbians so long deprived of their civil rights with no reduction of their taxes in even an attempt at compensation.

One to children raped and foully used by clergy comprised of more denominations than just Catholics. Millions in property liquidated trying to protect those walking abominations who protected themselves and other offenders. It was allowed to happen for decades and apparently less concern is still being shown for those abused than for the churches' coffers.

This state has elected a government of would-be autocrats and adorers of the most noted liars, holding our state and federal constitutions in contempt, as well as a very large percentage of its citizens, it begins to appear. These folks have records of duplicity, in many cases wherein service to their party has appeared to be of more import than the oath of service they took. Those folks' histories are traceable still.

So let's have some more monuments on the state Capitol lawn, but this time be honest in what we're memorializing.

