Man arrested in fatal shooting of his son in Shannon Hills

Shannon Hills police on Tuesday arrested a man who faces charges in the shooting death of his son earlier that day, a police spokesperson said.

Officers arrested Frederick Austin, 61, of Alexander on Tuesday evening.

The arrest came a few hours after police found the victim, Frederick Austin II, while responding to a 3:30 p.m. shots fired call at 1012 Katy Lane in Alexander. He died of his wounds, police said.

Austin faces charges of first-degree murder and aggravated assault. He was being held in the Saline County jail Thursday in lieu of a $1 million bond, the jail's online inmate roster showed.