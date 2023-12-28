Man robs Van Buren bank

VAN BUREN -- A man robbed Generations Bank on Thursday morning, police said.

Capt. Jonathan Wear, Van Buren Police Department spokesman, said police were called to the bank at 2925 Alma Highway about 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

A man walked into the bank and handed the teller a note demanding money, Wear said. While the man didn't display a firearm, he had his other hand in his pocket as if to insinuate he had one, he said. He was able to get away from the bank afterward with an undisclosed amount of money.

Wear described the suspect as a light-skinned man in his late 20s to early 30s who is about 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighed about 180-200 pounds. He wore a beanie, brown jacket and dark-colored pants that were either blue or black. The suspect left Generations Bank in a black Ford four-door sedan vehicle with an Oklahoma license plate.

The Police Department hadn't made any arrests in connection with the incident as. Thursday evening, Wear said.

"We've got several investigators that are working the case, and that's kind of where we're at with it right now," he said.