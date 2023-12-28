Meeting expenses

In November, the Central Arkansas Library System (CALS) announced a revised, simpler fee structure for our meeting rooms. In a letter to the editor published on Dec. 7, James Steed outlined his concern about what he'd heard of this change (www.arkansasonline.com/news/2023/dec/07/letters/).

"They've allowed greed to guide their planning, rather than any sense of public service," Mr. Steed wrote. He expressed his disappointment that come Jan. 1, users of meeting rooms will be charged $25 per hour.

As the executive director of CALS, one of my duties is to address public concerns about our libraries and policies. By writing about them, Mr. Steed has given me a chance to respond to his concerns and explain our meeting-room policy.

While the flat $25/hour rate is new, the current policy it replaces includes a $50 fee to book a meeting room at a library branch for any event or meeting in which food or refreshments would be served. Under this new policy, fees may be less than they would have been previously. For example, a one-hour event with refreshments would currently be $50; the same event would be $25 under the new policy. The new policies also state: "Waivers may be available in certain situations, such as events that are open to the public."

This new system is not something that we decided on hastily or lightly. The previous policy created a system that was difficult to apply universally. This new policy seeks to remedy that.

CALS' long-standing policy of charging for use of a room is typical for public spaces. Even when funded by taxpayers, public facilities almost always come with a nominal fee to help limit the number of no-shows and cover some cleaning and maintenance costs.

The amount we chose is far lower than any other public rental space fees in central Arkansas. In our research, we found rates at the Jacksonville Community Center to start at $100. In Sherwood rates began at $40/hour, and at the Dunbar Community Center, rates average $50/hour.

Our rates also have some exceptions, such as the fee waiver mentioned above. At $25 per hour, we believe CALS meeting rooms are priced competitively and affordably, particularly given the exceptional quality of the facilities and the amenities they contain: Many of our rooms are equipped with technology to enable hybrid meetings; others have access to kitchens.

We have been striving to adopt new technology and implement it for the benefit of staff and library users. As a part of that and with the additional funding overwhelmingly approved by Little Rock voters in the November 2021 millage election, CALS has been working with a nationally acclaimed software vendor, Communico. Its product offers an integrated suite of cloud-based applications built specifically for libraries to enhance the customer experience for library meeting-room users and library program attendees.

Through our new Communico services we have transferred our event planning calendar to their platform, called Attend. This new system allows us the opportunity to remind patrons easily and repeatedly of events they have registered for and to let them create and print event calendars using their own criteria. This system was rolled out just recently. Based on reports from other libraries around the country, we anticipate it will increase patron satisfaction with their library.

Attend works in conjunction with another new service, Reserve, which we are currently training our staff on and anticipate introducing to the public in February. Reserve will allow meeting-room users to book their rooms online.

Within all CALS locations, we have 23 meeting spaces. Under the current system, if a patron wants to reserve a space and finds it is booked, they have to continue calling each branch to find an available space. The new system will allow anyone to go online at any hour and book a space at any CALS location. You will be able to search system-wide availability over a three-month period.

The $25/hour standard hourly fee will also alleviate staff time previously spent assisting with booking rooms. This freed-up time will allow staff to focus on other tasks, such as helping patrons find books, notarizing documents, and leading programs.

This might not be a perfect system, especially as we are all learning to navigate it, but it's starting from a more equitable place, and we hope that the convenience and streamlined approach will outweigh the fees. The full details on the meeting-room guidelines can be found at cals.org/meeting-rooms.

If other members of the public have feedback on our new policy or ideas of how to improve it, I invite and welcome them. Write a letter to the editor, or email me at ncoulter@cals.org.

Nate Coulter is executive director of the Central Arkansas Library System.