Michigan justices let Trump stay on ballot

Michigan's Supreme Court is keeping former President Donald Trump on the state's primary election ballot.

The court said Wednesday it will not hear an appeal of a lower court's ruling from groups seeking to keep Trump from appearing on the ballot.

It said in an order that the application by parties to appeal a Dec. 14 Michigan appeals court judgment was considered, but denied "because we are not persuaded that the questions presented should be reviewed by this court."

Meanwhile, the Colorado Republican Party on Wednesday appealed the state's supreme court decision that found Trump is ineligible for the presidency, the potential first step to a showdown at the nation's highest court over the meaning of a 155-year-old constitutional provision that bans from office those who "engaged in insurrection."

The first impact of the appeal is to extend the stay of the 4-3 ruling from Colorado's highest court, which put its decision on pause until Jan. 4, the day before the state's primary ballots are due at the printer, or until an appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court is finished. Trump himself has said he still plans to appeal the ruling to the nation's highest court as well.

The U.S. Supreme Court has never ruled on Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, which was added after the Civil War to prevent former Confederates from returning to government. It says that anyone who swore an oath to "support" the constitution and then "engaged in insurrection" against it cannot hold government office.

The Colorado high court ruled that applies to Trump in the wake of his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol, intended to stop the certification of President Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 presidential election. It was the first time in history that the provision was used to block a presidential contender's campaign.

"The Colorado Supreme Court has removed the leading Republican candidate from the primary and general ballots, fundamentally changing the course of American democracy," the party's attorneys wrote Wednesday.

They added: "Unless the Colorado Supreme Court's decision is overturned, any voter will have the power to sue to disqualify any political candidate, in Colorado or in any other jurisdiction that follows its lead. This will not only distort the 2024 presidential election but will also mire courts henceforth in political controversies over nebulous accusations of insurrection."

The plaintiffs in Michigan can technically try again to disqualify Trump under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment in the general election, though it's likely there will be a U.S. Supreme Court ruling on the issue by then.

"We are disappointed by the Michigan Supreme Court's decision," said Ron Fein, legal director of Free Speech for People, the liberal group that filed the suit to disqualify Trump in the state. "The ruling conflicts with longstanding U.S. Supreme Court precedent that makes clear that when political parties use the election machinery of the state to select, via the primary process, their candidates for the general election, they must comply with all constitutional requirements in that process."

Trump hailed the order, calling the effort to keep him off the ballot in multiple states a "pathetic gambit."

Trump's opponents have argued that the constitutional provision prevents him from running because of his actions leading up to and during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol as Congress met to certify Joe Biden's victory. They have filed lawsuits around the country to try to keep Trump off the ballot.

In Michigan, a lower court judge and an appeals court said Trump could remain on the ballot there. Those courts determined that state law allows political parties to determine which candidates can run in presidential primaries and doesn't allow election officials to keep them off the ballot under Section 3. The courts reached no conclusions about whether Trump had engaged in insurrection.

In dissent of the court's decision, Justice Elizabeth Welch argued that the state's high court should have taken up the case on the merits. She wrote that she agreed with the appeals court's finding that the secretary of state can't keep candidates off the ballot under Section 3.

The court has a 4-3 Democratic majority.

Trump pressed two election officials in Michigan's Wayne County not to certify 2020 vote totals, according to a recording of a post-election phone call disclosed in a Dec. 22 report by The Detroit News. The former president's 2024 campaign has neither confirmed nor denied the recording's legitimacy.

Attorneys for Free Speech for People, a liberal nonprofit group also involved in efforts to keep Trump's name off the primary ballot in Minnesota and Oregon, had asked Michigan's Supreme Court to render its decision by Christmas Day.

The group argued that time was "of the essence" because of "the pressing need to finalize and print the ballots for the presidential primary election."

Earlier this month, Michigan's high court refused to immediately hear an appeal, saying the case should remain before the appeals court.

Free Speech for People had sued to force Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson to bar Trump from Michigan's ballot. But a Michigan Court of Claims judge rejected that group's arguments, saying in November that it was the proper role of Congress to decide the question.

Mark Brewer, an attorney for the voters who filed the Michigan lawsuit, said challenges to Trump's candidacy will continue. The Michigan rulings have focused on Trump's ability to run in the Republican primary, and Brewer said voters may argue against Trump's eligibility to run for office during the general election campaign.

"Trump led a rebellion and insurrection against the Constitution when he tried to overturn the 2020 presidential election and he is disqualified from ever seeking or holding public office again," Brewer said in a written statement.

Looking ahead to the next 14th Amendment decision, Trump's lawyers on Wednesday asked Maine's Democratic Secretary of State to disqualify herself from deciding whether the former president can be on that state's primary ballot. Shenna Bellows held a public hearing earlier this month on requests to bar Trump from the Maine ballot, and her ruling is expected this week.

Trump's attorneys asked Bellows to step aside, pointing to tweets that she posted after the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol calling it an "insurrection" and bemoaning that Trump wasn't convicted by the U.S. Senate after being impeached by the House of Representatives.

Information for this article was contributed by Corey Williams and Nicholas Riccardi of The Associated Press and Patrick Marley of The Washington Post.