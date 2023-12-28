Moss throws record 6 TD passes

SAN DIEGO -- With Caleb Williams watching from the sideline, Miller Moss threw a Holiday Bowl-record six touchdown passes in his first college start and Southern California (8-5) ended a frustrating season by beating No. 15 Louisville (10-4) 42-28 Wednesday night.

Moss took full advantage of the opportunity he was given when Williams opted out. Williams, the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner and presumptive first overall pick in the NFL draft, watched from the sideline wearing a white T-shirt with his No. 13 jersey hanging around his neck.

Moss was 23 of 33 for 372 yards with 1 interception. He broke the Holiday Bowl record of four touchdown passes held by four players, including Jim McMahon in BYU's 46-45 comeback win against SMU in 1980. The record came late in the third quarter when Moss lobbed a 12-yard pass to a leaping Ja'Kobi Lane in the back of the end zone. Lane's second TD catch of the night gave USC a 35-21 lead.

Moss added on with a 44-yard strike to Duce Robinson for a 42-28 lead with 10 minutes to go.

The six TD passes were also the most by a quarterback in his first start for USC, which lost three straight games and five of six coming in. They also were a Trojans bowl record and tied the Pac-12 bowl record.

Isaac Guerendo ran 23 times for 161 yards and three touchdowns for Louisville (10-4). Jack Plummer threw for 141 yards.





Southern California wide receiver Tahj Washington (16) makes a touchdown catch in front of Louisville defensive back Storm Duck (29) during the first half of the Holiday Bowl NCAA college football game Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)



Louisville wide receiver Kevin Coleman (3) is tackled by Southern California safety Bryson Shaw (27) and linebacker Mason Cobb (13) during the first half of the Holiday Bowl NCAA college football game Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)



Southern California wide receiver Makai Lemon (24) makes a catch in front of Louisville linebacker Antonio Watts (35) during the first half of the Holiday Bowl NCAA college football game Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)



Louisville quarterback Jack Plummer (13) passes during the first half of the Holiday Bowl NCAA college football game against Southern California Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)

