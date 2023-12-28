Names and Faces

Ken Jennings said he was caught by surprise like everyone else when "Jeopardy!" co-host Mayim Bialik announced she was going to leave the game show last week. "It took me off guard, because I loved working with my Mayim and I'm gonna miss her," Jennings told the Hollywood Reporter. "I can't speak to her decision-making process or her opinions about it." Jennings said he did not know what motivated the decision, leaving him as the only host after splitting the hosting duties with Bialik since 2021. Bialik announced her departure on Friday in a statement posted to her X account, writing that "Sony has informed me that I will no longer be hosting the syndicated version of Jeopardy!" Sony Pictures Television, which produces the series, previously told the Los Angeles Times in a statement that the studio "made the decision to have one host for the syndicated show next season to maintain continuity for our viewers, and Ken Jennings will be the sole host for syndicated Jeopardy!" Jennings and Bialik were originally part of a rotating cast of hosts who stepped in after Alex Trebek, the longtime host, died in November 2020.

Mariah Carey's former boyfriend, Bryan Tanaka, confirmed on Tuesday that he and the singer had decided to "embark on different paths." Tanaka, a backup dancer and choreographer who eventually became the creative director for Carey, shared the news in a statement that indicated his seven-year relationship with the "All I Want for Christmas Is You" singer amicably came to an end. "Our decision to embark on different paths is mutual, and as we navigate these separate journeys, we do so with profound respect and an overwhelming sense of gratitude for the invaluable time we've shared," Tanaka wrote in a statement to the Los Angeles Times that was also posted on Instagram. Carey, 54, currently shares two children with ex-husband Nick Cannon and has not yet publicly commented on the relationship ending. Tanaka, 40, asked for "understanding, privacy and respect," from fans, adding that the "outpouring of love and support from fans has been a beacon of strength." Speculation had originally began after Carey appeared "down and sad" during the first few stops on her Christmas tour, while Tanaka was absent from the "Merry Christmas One and All!" tour altogether.