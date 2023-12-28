Program aims to field

rural energy advisers

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is taking applications for a new Climate Fellow position in Arkansas to help farmers, ranchers and rural small businesses access funding for clean energy projects.

The USDA is hiring 40 Climate Fellows nationwide to assist with 'record numbers of applications' from agriculture workers seeking funding for clean energy projects via the Rural Energy for America program, a recent agency news release stated.

"We're working hard making sure as many rural Arkansans as possible can access this historic funding to make clean energy improvements at their farms, ranches and businesses," USDA Rural Development Arkansas State Director Jill Floyd said last week.

"The improvements made as a result of this funding will help them increase their income, grow their businesses, address climate challenges and lower energy costs for Arkansas families."

Initial appointment terms will be two years but additional one-year extensions may be added.

The positions will be funded via the Biden Administration's Inflation Reduction Act which allocated $2 billion to the rural energy program.

Applications for the Little Rock position can be submitted through January 8 at www.usajobs.gov/job/767612300.

-- Cristina LaRue

U.S. smartwatch sale

ban paused by court

Apple Inc. won a ruling temporarily pausing a United States International Trade Commission order banning sales of some of its smartwatches in the U.S. while the company seeks a longer stay pending its appeal of the restriction.

An appellate court in Washington issued the interim stay Wednesday a day after Apple sought the delay. It gave the commission until Jan. 10 to respond to Apple's request for a longer stay during the court challenge.

Apple, defending a product that generates $17 billion a year, appealed the ban after the White House refused to overturn the measure. The ban was triggered by a patent dispute with medical technology maker Masimo Corp.

The trade commission determined in October that Apple violated two Masimo patents with a blood-oxygen sensor in its watches. The White House had 60 days to review the import ban, with the decision resting with U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai.

-- Bloomberg News (WPNS)

Index closes up 4.09

to finish at 938.61

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Wednesday at 938.61, up 4.09 points.

"The energy sector underperformed on lower crude oil prices with equities posting modest gains in quiet trading as the S&P 500 remains within reach of a new record high," said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephens Inc.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.