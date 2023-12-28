O’ Christmas Tree, how to dispose of your branches. Options abound in Northwest Arkansas, River Valley

It's time to get rid of that live Christmas tree. But where?

There are plenty of ways to dispose of Christmas trees from sinking them into water to city pickups.

The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission has worked with many towns over the years to establish Christmas tree donation centers to give those used trees a second life as fish habitat, according to a commission news release.

Northwest Arkansas drop-off sites are:

Beaver Lake: Arkansas 12 access, Arkansas Game and Fish Commission Don Roufa U.S. 412 access and the Monte Ne boat ramp access.

Lake Elmdale between Elm Springs and Springdale: Boat ramp access.

Bob Kidd Lake in Prairie Grove: Boat ramp access.

Crystal Lake in Decatur: Boat ramp access.

Lake Fayetteville in Fayetteville: Boat ramp access and the marina are closed and will reopen Jan. 15, according to the city's website.

Trees can be dropped off until the end of January.

The Game and Fish Commission tree drop-off locations work sort of like a take-a-penny, leave-a-penny tray at a cash register. Anyone can drop off their tree, and anyone is welcome to take them to sink their own brush piles. Anglers who want to sink brush should call ahead to make sure it is allowed in the body of water where they want to sink the trees. Some water supply reservoirs and other lakes have regulations to prevent dumping of brush without permission, according to the release.

No artificial trees are allowed at the drop-off locations. Anglers also should make sure all ornaments, lights and tinsel are removed from their real tree before sinking. A modest piece of parachute cord or bailing wire can be used to add a cinder block or bags of sand to sink the trees and keep them anchored to one spot, according to the release.

Christmas trees are relatively short-term habitat because they don't have much thick, woody material, but they can be gathered in clusters easily and sunk in large groups. The main stems will last longer than the wispy branches and continue to draw fish throughout the year. Many anglers use Christmas trees to freshen up productive attractor sites every year with the main trunks offering long-lasting cover, according to the release.

In Fayetteville, Christmas tree composting is available. Trees will be picked up the same day as recycling and trash collections through January. Allow ample space around the trash cart and recycling bin for ease of collection. No artificial trees will be collected for composting. Residents can bring trees to the composting facility at 1708 S. Armstrong Ave. from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday as well as the first Saturday of each month from 8 a.m. to noon. All trees must be free from all plastic bags, stands, decorations, lights and tinsel before they will be collected/dropped off, according to the city.

In Rogers, residents can call (479) 878-1384 to have their live Christmas trees gathered Jan. 9-13 on their normal trash pickup day, according to LRS Waste Management.

The Rogers yard waste facility at 2307 N. Arkansas St. also will take live Christmas trees. A person must be a city resident to use this option. Residents should bring their Rogers water bill when dropping off trees, which must be free of ornaments, tinsel and bases. The yard waste area is open from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, according to the city.

Bentonville residents can drop off live Christmas trees at the city composting facility at 2000 N.W. A St. for free. Hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Trees must be undecorated, according to the city. Residents will need to show proof of residency with a valid driver's license or utility bill.

The Springdale Public Works Department will collect live Christmas trees from Tuesday to Jan. 12, said Terry Anderson, construction superintendent for the department.

Residents should place their trees near the curb and call the Public Works Department at (479) 750-8135 for pickup, he said.

The trees are given out on an individual basis, and some people use them for fish habitat. City staff will mulch any trees that are not claimed, he said.

In Fort Smith, Christmas trees will be collected on each residents' normal yard waste collection day and must have all ornaments, tinsel, lights, plastic and stands removed before placing them curbside for collection.