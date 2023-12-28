Off the wire: Pro Football HOF announces finalists

FOOTBALL

HOF announces finalists

First-time candidates Julius Peppers and Antonio Gates joined nine returning finalists who advanced to the final stage of voting for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's class of 2024. Peppers and Gates were announced Wednesday as finalists in their first year of eligibility. They will be joined on the 15-player ballot by five-time finalist receivers Torry Holt and Reggie Wayne. Seven other players returned as finalists with Patrick Willis, Andre Johnson, Dwight Freeney, Jared Allen, Willie Anderson, Darren Woodson and Devin Hester all getting back to this step. Defensive backs Eric Allen and Rodney Harrison, running back Fred Taylor and offensive lineman Jahri Evans made it to this stage for the first time after previously being semifinalists. The 15 finalists will be trimmed to 10 and then five during the selection meeting early next year. The final five candidates will need to get 80% of the votes from the panel to get into the Hall. Four finalists previously announced are Buddy Parker in the coaching category, and Randy Gradishar, Steve McMichael and Art Powell in the senior category. They also will get in if they get support from at least 80% of voters. The class of 2024 will be announced at the NFL Honors show on Feb. 8 in Las Vegas, when The Associated Press' season awards for 2023 will also be announced.

Broncos bench Wilson

The Denver Broncos are benching quarterback Russell Wilson for their game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. Wilson will serve as a backup to Jarrett Stidham. Coach Sean Payton said he made the move because the offense needs a spark. Payton has been vocal about his displeasure over the team's offensive struggles and two weeks ago had a sideline blowup directed at Wilson. The Broncos could move on from Wilson in the offseason, but it would be costly as they'd have $85 million in dead cap money over the next two years.

Packers suspend Alexander

Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander has been suspended by the team for Sunday night's must-win showdown against Justin Jefferson and the Minnesota Vikings. The decision stems from Alexander appointing himself a captain for the Packers' 33-30 Christmas Eve win at Carolina. But it wasn't limited to that incident, said Coach Matt LaFleur, who made the decision with General Manager Brian Gutenkunst. The Packers announced that Alexander was suspended one game for "conduct detrimental to the team."

ND hires Denbrock as OC

Mike Denbrock is back for a third coaching stint at Notre Dame, this time as offensive coordinator. The school announced Denbrock's hiring Wednesday. He spent the past two seasons as LSU offensive coordinator under former Notre Dame Coach Brian Kelly. The Tigers led the country in offensive yards (547.8 per game) and points (46.4 per game) scored behind Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Jayden Daniels. Denbrock worked with current Notre Dame Coach Marcus Freeman at Cincinnati.

Giants stick with Taylor

Rookie Tommy DeVito is out as the New York Giants starting quarterback and is being replaced by veteran Tyrod Taylor. Coach Brian Daboll announced the change Wednesday, saying Taylor provided a spark Monday in a loss in Philadelphia. The 34-year-old will make his fourth start of the season Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams. An undrafted rookie free agent who grew up in New Jersey, DeVito started the past six games for the Giants (5-10) and led them on a three-game winning streak, getting them within striking distance of a playoff berth this month.

Brissett gets nod

Jacoby Brissett is set to start at quarterback for the Washington Commanders on Sunday when they host the NFC-leading San Francisco 49ers. Ron Rivera announced before practice Wednesday that the 31-year-old journeyman would be the starter. Sam Howell started the first 15 games of the season. He was pulled from each of the previous two. Washington has lost six in a row to fall to 4-11. The 49ers are 13 1/2-point favorites coming off their home loss to Baltimore. Brissett last started an NFL game Nov. 27, 2022, for Cleveland.

BASKETBALL

Cuban's sell of Mavs final

Mark Cuban sees a future of NBA ownership where the advantages will be in real estate. The high-profile billionaire says that's why he sold his majority stake in the Dallas Mavericks to a pair of families with strong ties to the hotel and casino industry. The NBA on Wednesday approved Cuban's sale of a controlling interest in the Mavericks to the Adelson and Dumont families, who run Las Vegas Sands Corp. They will spend roughly $3.5 billion for their share of the team. Patrick Dumont will serve as Mavericks governor. Cuban will be alternate governor with a 27% share of the team and retain control of basketball operations.

Gordon out after dog bite

A person with knowledge of the situation says Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon needed 21 stitches after suffering lacerations to his face and right hand while being bitten by a family dog on Christmas. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because details haven't been released. The Nuggets announced in a statement the 28-year-old forward "is in good condition" but will remain away from the team as he recovers. Gordon is averaging 13.6 points and 6.9 rebounds for the defending NBA champions. He had 16 points and 10 rebounds in a 120-114 win over Golden State on Christmas. Nuggets Coach Michael Malone said while the team wants him back, Gordon would not be rushed into returning.