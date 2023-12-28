The world in brief: Putin rival loses appeal for spot on ballot

Putin rival loses appeal for spot on ballot

MOSCOW -- A Russian politician calling for peace in Ukraine on Wednesday lost her appeal against election officials' refusal to accept her nomination for the country's presidential race that President Vladimir Putin is all but certain to win.

Former regional legislator Yekaterina Duntsova has promoted her vision of a "humane" Russia "that's peaceful, friendly and ready to cooperate with everyone on the principle of respect."

The tight control that Putin has established during 24 years in power makes his reelection in March's presidential vote all but assured. Prominent critics who could challenge him are either in prison or living abroad, and most independent media have been banned.

Over the weekend, Russia's Central Election Commission refused to accept Duntsova's initial nomination by a group of supporters, citing errors in the paperwork, including spelling.

On Wednesday, Russia's Supreme Court rejected Duntsova's appeal against the commission's decision.

Severe Australian storms claim 10 lives

BRISBANE, Australia -- Wild weather has left at least 10 people dead in the eastern Australian states of Queensland and Victoria, officials said on Wednesday.

Three men, aged 48, 59 and 69, were killed after a boat with 11 people on board capsized in rough weather in Moreton Bay off the south Queensland coast on Tuesday, police said. Ambulances took eight survivors to a hospital in stable conditions.

The men were aboard the 39-foot pleasure craft on an annual fishing trip, The Courier Mail newspaper reported.

Queensland police acting chief superintendent Andrew Pilotto said those rescued were lucky to survive.

"The storm was still raging when they were rescued," Pilotto said. "It would have been very difficult to survive in those conditions anywhere."

Elsewhere, a 59-year-old woman was killed by a falling tree in the Queensland city of Gold Coast on Monday night. The body of a 9-year-old girl was found on Tuesday in the neighboring city of Brisbane hours after she disappeared in a flooded stormwater drain.

The bodies of a 40-year-old woman and a 46-year-old woman were found in the Mary River in the Queensland town of Gympie. They were among three women swept into the flooded river through a stormwater drain on Tuesday. Another 46-year-old woman managed to save herself.

Turkey hits 70 Kurdish sites in Syria, Iraq

ANKARA, Turkey -- Turkey has hit more than 70 sites it said were linked to Kurdish groups in Syria and northern Iraq during airstrikes launched this week in retaliation for the deaths of 12 Turkish soldiers in Iraq, the defense minister said Wednesday.

At least 59 Kurdish militants were killed in the strikes as well as in land clashes, Yasar Guler said in a video message to top military officials that was posted on X, formerly Twitter.

"Our pain is great, but our determination is complete," Guler said. "We avenged [the deaths] of our precious children and we will continue to do so."

There was no immediately statement from Kurdish groups and the 59 deaths could not be independently verified.

On Friday, militants affiliated with the banned Kurdistan Workers' Party tried to infiltrate a Turkish base in northern Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdish region, Turkish officials said. Six Turkish soldiers were killed in the ensuing firefight. The following day, six more Turkish soldiers were killed in clashes with the Kurdish militants.

Turkey responded by launching strikes against sites that officials said were associated with the Kurdistan Workers' Party in Iraq and Syria.

Ex-Pakistani premier to seek fourth term

LAHORE, Pakistan -- Former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif will seek a fourth term in office, his party said Wednesday, noting he would be its consensus candidate in the coming parliamentary elections and for the office of the prime minister.

Sharif, who has served as prime minister three times, returned to Pakistan in October after four years of self-exile in London to avoid serving prison sentences on corruption charges.

However, his conviction and sentences were overturned on appeal after his return, making him eligible to run for a seat in the parliament, which will elect the new prime minister after the Feb. 8 vote.

"There is no doubt about it. Nawaz Sharif is our candidate for the office of the prime minister," said Rana Sanaullah Khan, a senior leader in Sharif's party.

Sharif stepped down as prime minister in 2017 over the corruption charges. In July 2018, he was sentenced to 10 years in prison over purchases of luxury apartments in London. In December that year, he was sentenced to a further seven years for failing to disclose how his family set up steel mills in 1999.

Sharif's main rival, Imran Khan, is currently serving a prison term, but he too has announced plans to contest the elections. Khan was ousted in a no-confidence vote in April 2022, but he remains a leading figure and his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party has a large following.



