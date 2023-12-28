State sports brief: LRCA names Grimmett coach

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

LRCA names Grimmett coach

Little Rock Christian Academy announced Wednesday morning that it selected Dustin Grimmett as its next head football coach.

Grimmett led the Warriors' defense each of the past two seasons as the defensive coordinator. Prior to that, he was Arkadelphia's defensive coordinator in 2021. From 2015-20, he was on the defensive staff at Little Rock Christian, including the 2018 state championship team.

Grimmett succeeds Eric Cohu, who vouched for a member of his staff to replace him. Cohu resigned earlier this month to take a position with the Israel Football League.

Little Rock Christian went 10-3 in 2023, losing to Greenwood in the Class 6A state championship game. Grimmett and the Warriors will play in the 7A-Central in 2024.

-- Sam Lane